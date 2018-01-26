BMW must have been a wonderful place to work in the mid-1970s. The near bankruptcy the company faced at the end of the 1950s was long forgotten and its new 5-series and 3-series models were selling well on the back of abundant critical acclaim. The soon to be announced 6- and 7-series models would further enhance the marque’s model line up.

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Then there was BMW’s recently formed Motorsport department headed up by Jochen Neerpasch that had seen the CSL ‘Batmobile’ coupes win titles around the globe and had an exciting road car program planned. But what Neerpasch really wanted was a full-on racer with which BMW Motorsport could take on arch-rival Porsche in Group 5 racing. Thus the M1 was born.

BMW didn’t have the production capacity to make the required number of cars in Munich in order to gain homologation so it commissioned Lamborghini to design the chassis and assemble the car. Neerpasch dictated that the car was to be mid-engined – a first for BMW – and its powerplant was to be a 3.5-litre straight-six.

Lamborghini let the side down as far as producing the cars was concerned and by the time BMW could make alternative arrangements, the requirements for Group 5 homologation had changed. The road car finally saw the light of day in early 1979 and was universally acclaimed as a remarkable achievement. It was BMW’s first mid-engined machine and stood alone in that until the arrival of the i8. It was also the first BMW road car to feature a four-valve-per-cylinder layout and this engine went on to power two generations of M5 as well as the M635CSi coupe.

History

Knowing that BMW Motorsport didn’t have the capacity to hand-build the 400 cars required for Group 5 homologation the then boss and driving force behind the M1, Jochen Neerpasch, commissioned Lamborghini to design and build the chassis and assemble the car. Lamborghini’s Gianpaolo Dallara might have done a superb job of designing the chassis, but it soon became clear that the company he worked for wasn’t going to be capable of producing the car in sufficient numbers. With rumours of impending financial collapse at Sant’Agata, BMW pulled the plug on Lamborghini’s involvement in the project.