BMW M4 2025 review – a brash, bruising and exciting Porsche 911 rival

It’s hard not to make negative assumptions about the G82 BMW M4 Competition. Firstly, there’s the way it looks. We may have gotten used to its beaver-teeth front end and bulky proportions since it was first shown in 2020, but time hasn’t made it any more elegant. Then there’s the kerb weight – 1850kg – which sounds like it should belong to an 8-series rather than a 4. The fact that the Competition (the only model we get in the UK) is only offered with xDrive and a torque converter auto might also ring alarm bells. Has the M4 gone soft?

You only need to drive the M4 for a mile or two, with everything dialled up to maximum attack, to realise the answer is no. This is a bonafide M car with enough bite, aggression and raw capability to deliver a genuinely thrilling drive no matter the conditions. A 2024 update has ramped things up further, raising the M4’s peak power (523bhp, with the 479lb ft torque peak spread across a wider rev range) while tweaking its (admittedly still challenging) looks and overhauling its interior tech.

It’s not perfect. Next to a purpose-built sports coupe (say a Porsche 911 Carrera) the M4 feels big and less wieldy, and doesn’t plug you into the driving experience to the same degree. It’s also an incredibly complex car that takes some time to figure out, in terms of its huge selection of drive mode settings. But if you’re after a four-seat sports coupe with enormous flexibility and a brutal, exciting character, the M4 is hard to beat – particularly since there’s no longer a direct alternative from Mercedes-AMG, and Audi’s RS5 has reached the end of its life.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

Under the bonnet is a 3-litre twin-turbo straight-six (codenamed S58) mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The motor has closed-deck construction for extra strength and a forged lightweight crankshaft to help it rev, and the core of the cylinder head is 3D printed, allowing forms that wouldn’t be possible with conventional techniques. Valvetronic variable valve timing and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing are also present and correct. In the latest M4 Competition the S58 generates 523bhp at 6250rpm, and 479lb ft of torque spread between 2750 and 5730rpm. That’s 20bhp more than the pre-facelift model, and though peak torque is unchanged, it’s delivered across a wider rev band than before. The engine control electronics have been tweaked to achieve this.