Mercedes-AMG C63 (W205, 2015 - 2023) review – a proper Affalterbach hot rod

Available as a Saloon, Coupé, Cabriolet and Estate, the C63 offered massive performance and your choice of style or practicality

by: Henry Catchpole, Stuart Gallagher
20 Feb 2025
Mercedes AMG C63 W20521
Evo rating
RRP
from £60,460
  • Fast and sounds great
  • Ride is firm and engine isn't as characterful as the W204 C63's

We rather like the W205 Mercedes-AMG C63. Though 2015 saw the loss of the glorious M156 naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre V8, its successor's torque-heavy turbocharged unit, hard-as-nails character and steely eyed focus on performance remained, and crystallised the W205-generation model as the last rear-drive AMG muscle cars.

Affalterbach got a lot right. With its monstrously powerful engine, abilty to oversteer at will and tough looks it loyally follows the modern AMG recipe. It combines this boisterous character with an elegant high-quality interior to make it a very desirable car.

> Used Mercedes-AMG C63 coupe (W205, 2015 - 2023) review: the final V8 C-class

It proves to be huge amounts of fun to drive, too. It’s sharper and more stable than the previous generation C63 and is properly involving. The downside to its engaging dynamics is a firm ride, but that doesn’t stop the AMG being a real hoot to drive.

We can’t help but lament the loss of the old C63’s 6.2-litre naturally aspirated engine; it was characterful, powerful and made a truly wonderful noise. The new four-litre twin-turbocharged V8, borrowed from the AMG GT, might not be quite as charming but its still got punch and aggression.

One of the biggest improvements over the old C63 is the gearbox. It’s actually the same even-speed MCT speedshift auto, but shift times and how quickly it reacts to driver inputs have been made much faster. It might not be able to rival the best dual-clutch units but it still really suits the C63.

The C63 will never escape comparisons to BMW’s F8X-generation M3 and M4. But this car gave Munich's offerings more to worry about than ever before. The BMWs’ straight six simply can’t match the Merc’s roaring V8 for character. What’s more, the AMG is available as a Coupé, Saloon, Cabriolet and Estate, offering an even more practical alternative over the saloon-only M3. 

Mercedes-AMG C63: in detail

Performance and 0-60 time > Stonkingly fast despite the hefty kerb weight – a facet that only becomes apparent under sustained heavy braking

Engine and gearbox > 4-litre 'hot V' doesn't quite have the character of the old naturally-aspirated V8, but its performance is thunderous

Ride and handling > A willing purveyor of oversteer, and LSD-equipped models are the best at obliging. Damper settings are imperfect for UK roads, however

MPG and running costs > Hard to complain about the W205's economy, given the vast leap in (official) figures against the old car

Interior and tech > A classier cabin than before, but floating non-touchscreen may irritate some

Design > Proportions of the C63 Saloon aren't quite as neat as before, but the Estate and Coupé are more appealing

Mercedes-AMG C63 S vs rivals > Supertest against the Audi RS5 and BMW M4 Comp Pack

Prices, specs and rivals

The standard C63 was on the market from £60,460, the bigger Estate £61,660 and C63 S from £67,306. Despite revised and upgrade rear suspension, the C63 Coupé and Cabriolet weren't much more expensive, with the former starting from £61,556 and the Cabriolet from £65,391 (S versions were priced from £68,466 and £71,851 respectively).

