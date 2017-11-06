Mercedes-AMG C63 (W205, 2015 - 2023) review – a proper Affalterbach hot rod

We rather like the W205 Mercedes-AMG C63. Though 2015 saw the loss of the glorious M156 naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre V8, its successor's torque-heavy turbocharged unit, hard-as-nails character and steely eyed focus on performance remained, and crystallised the W205-generation model as the last rear-drive AMG muscle cars.

Affalterbach got a lot right. With its monstrously powerful engine, abilty to oversteer at will and tough looks it loyally follows the modern AMG recipe. It combines this boisterous character with an elegant high-quality interior to make it a very desirable car.

> Used Mercedes-AMG C63 coupe (W205, 2015 - 2023) review: the final V8 C-class

It proves to be huge amounts of fun to drive, too. It’s sharper and more stable than the previous generation C63 and is properly involving. The downside to its engaging dynamics is a firm ride, but that doesn’t stop the AMG being a real hoot to drive.

We can’t help but lament the loss of the old C63’s 6.2-litre naturally aspirated engine; it was characterful, powerful and made a truly wonderful noise. The new four-litre twin-turbocharged V8, borrowed from the AMG GT, might not be quite as charming but its still got punch and aggression.

One of the biggest improvements over the old C63 is the gearbox. It’s actually the same even-speed MCT speedshift auto, but shift times and how quickly it reacts to driver inputs have been made much faster. It might not be able to rival the best dual-clutch units but it still really suits the C63.