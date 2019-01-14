Like in the standard car, the xDrive system is a defining factor, as few all-wheel-drive systems are more deftly calibrated. The M3 seems to magic traction from nowhere without compromising its balance, and the various stages of its engagement from 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD make it possible to set it up exactly how you want it.

> BMW M3 CS Touring review

‘In fact it’s hard to think of something the CS can’t do. Throw a set of Pilot Sport 4 Ss on it and it’d be a joy to use on the road all year round, and with Cup 2s on a dry track it can do frankly absurd things for a car with four doors and a 1510-litre carrying capacity. It is painfully expensive – you could buy a standard M3 Touring and a used Caterham 360R for the same money – but no other modern performance car combines so many talents at once.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer, who tested the M3 CS Touring on the road and on track in the UK.

Alternatives to the M3 CS Touring

In truth, the only downside to the M3 CS Touring is that it’s not a cheap car, starting at £126,000. You could quite happily get a used standard M3 Touring and a lovely modern classic Porsche 911 for that. But then that’s not a great one car solution. For £10k less as standard, you could have the 717bhp BMW M5 Touring but then, it’s vastly less involving and has a weight figure tantamount to the CS Touring with an old Elan on its roof. The Audi RS6 GT could be worth a look, though it is a lot more expensive, with used prices in the region of £200k. There’s also our next entrant to consider…

Alpina B3 GT Touring

Prices from: £92,470

Pros: Relentless, but useable performance; attention to detail

Cons: You’ll struggle to find one

BMW’s M3 CS Touring may have stolen the show as of late, but Alpina has had the fast BMW estate thing down for years, and it’s never been better than the latest B3. Unlike its 3-series based predecessors, the B3 GT Touring is the first to feature a full M engine, borrowing its S58 unit from the M3, albeit re-engineered to suit its slightly different demeanour but a full-bodied 522bhp output still at its disposal.