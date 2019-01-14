Best fast estate cars 2025 – space pace and a smile on your face
Haven’t got the space for your own sports car and a family hack? None do it better as a do-it-all performance car than a fast estate
The appeal of a fast estate doesn’t need a great deal of explanation. In the same way a hot hatchback is easy to understand, the high-performance wagon combines speed and fun with practicality, often to an even greater degree. Add to this a certain level of discretion depending on the model, and often crushing all-weather capability, and they’re pretty much the ultimate do-all performance car solution.
Their numbers have thinned over the years in the face of the enormously popular (but never as good) fast SUV, but the discerning buyer still knows a fast estate is the way to go. An estate’s lower centre of gravity benefits handling (and often ride quality, given taller vehicles often use firmer set-ups to maintain their dynamics), while the lower profile, smaller frontal area and lower weight benefit both performance and efficiency.
Best estate cars 2025
- BMW M3 CS Touring
- Alpina B3 GT Touring
- Audi RS6 Performance
- Mercedes-AMG E53
- Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo
- BMW M5 Touring
- Skoda Octavia VRS estate
- Audi S5
- BMW M340i xDrive Touring
BMW M3 CS Touring
Prices from: £126,275
Pros: A hugely impressive road, track and family car
Cons: For an equally huge price
There had been fears that the BMW M3 CS Touring would follow in the footsteps of its closer relations, rather than those of the old M5 CS, in never quite being the car to live up to that badge. On recent first impressions, we were wrong to be presumptuous. Of the three (M3 CS saloon, M4 CS and M3 CS Touring) it’s easily the most appealing. Changes compared to the standard M3 Touring include a bump to 543bhp, a CS-specific strut-brace and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. It’s also been nominally lightened compared to the standard car, by 15kg, thanks to the carbon bonnet, aero addenda, interior trimmings and bucket seats. The M3 Touring already featured too new stiffening structures based on those found on the M4 Cabriolet to compensate for the lack of the coupe and saloon’s rear bulkhead.
Like in the standard car, the xDrive system is a defining factor, as few all-wheel-drive systems are more deftly calibrated. The M3 seems to magic traction from nowhere without compromising its balance, and the various stages of its engagement from 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD make it possible to set it up exactly how you want it.
‘In fact it’s hard to think of something the CS can’t do. Throw a set of Pilot Sport 4 Ss on it and it’d be a joy to use on the road all year round, and with Cup 2s on a dry track it can do frankly absurd things for a car with four doors and a 1510-litre carrying capacity. It is painfully expensive – you could buy a standard M3 Touring and a used Caterham 360R for the same money – but no other modern performance car combines so many talents at once.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer, who tested the M3 CS Touring on the road and on track in the UK.
Alternatives to the M3 CS Touring
In truth, the only downside to the M3 CS Touring is that it’s not a cheap car, starting at £126,000. You could quite happily get a used standard M3 Touring and a lovely modern classic Porsche 911 for that. But then that’s not a great one car solution. For £10k less as standard, you could have the 717bhp BMW M5 Touring but then, it’s vastly less involving and has a weight figure tantamount to the CS Touring with an old Elan on its roof. The Audi RS6 GT could be worth a look, though it is a lot more expensive, with used prices in the region of £200k. There’s also our next entrant to consider…
Alpina B3 GT Touring
Prices from: £92,470
Pros: Relentless, but useable performance; attention to detail
Cons: You’ll struggle to find one
BMW’s M3 CS Touring may have stolen the show as of late, but Alpina has had the fast BMW estate thing down for years, and it’s never been better than the latest B3. Unlike its 3-series based predecessors, the B3 GT Touring is the first to feature a full M engine, borrowing its S58 unit from the M3, albeit re-engineered to suit its slightly different demeanour but a full-bodied 522bhp output still at its disposal.
So what we’re left with is a 3-series with some serious pace and capability, but also the trademark Alpina suppleness and daily usability that make the new B3 just about the ultimate daily driver.
Unfortunately, Alpina in the form that we’ve come to know it over the last five decades is essentially being sunsetted, following the brand’s wholesale absorption by BMW. If these B3s and other Alpinas were rare before they’re now some of the last of a dying breed.
‘It might have more power than the standard B3, a more focussed chassis and canards fixed to the front end, but when you’re not looking to shave time off that ETA it absorbs miles like not much else. The B3 GT retains its tight, purposeful feel no matter the mode, but it’s more than capable of being a true ‘GT’ should you need it to be.’ – Sam Jenkins, evo senior staff writer, who tested the B3 GT on the road in the UK.
Alternatives to the Alpina B3 GT
There’s not much quite like an Alpina and so picking a suitable alternative is difficult. Almost nothing will have the same exclusive and supple feel. Nevertheless an M3 Touring is the most obvious alternative. Also worthy of consideration is the Audi RS4 25 Years, which definitely has rarity on its side and some neat bespoke suspension hardware.
Audi RS6 Performance
Prices from: £120,195
Pros: Faster, sharper and more involving than ever
Cons: Lacks the finesse and togetherness of a BMW M car
Think of a fast estate and the first to come to mind will likely be some form of RS Audi, in all likelihood the RS6. Unfortunately, RS6s of the past have seldom held much dynamic appeal for those who revel in the thrill of driving. For the last couple of generations however, this has simply not been the case. Especially the latest RS6 Performance, which manages to be the Autobahn-stomping blunderbus of old, with some added and new-found balance, precision and bidability.
The key to this isn't in its 621bhp 4-litre twin-turbo V8. That’s available across the board. What you need is the optional RS Sports suspension plus, which swaps the standard air suspension for springs and interconnected hydraulic dampers which can account for pitch and roll. The result is an RS6 that’s more keyed in to the road than any before it. The RS6 GT took that to the next level with detail hardware changes and added focus but the 60-car allocation destined for UK shores has already been delivered, with used prices nudging the £200k mark.
‘Where once the RS6 was fast but inert, the Performance is even faster, but also a car that responds faithfully enough that you now feel like a driver rather than an operator. It’s a subtle difference, but for people like us, an important one too.’ – Stuart Gallagher, evo editor-in-chief, who ran an Audi RS6 Performance long-term test car on the evo Fast Fleet.
Alternatives to the Audi RS6 Performance
The most obvious alternative to the RS6 Performance is the new BMW M5 Touring. Though the Beemer is a good bit heavier, xDrive, M’s adaptive dampers and differential work together to make what is a real heffer incredibly capable and balanced. It’s not the most interactive of driving devices though, so you might care to look to the smaller but more focused BMW M3 CS Touring.
Mercedes-AMG E53 Estate
£94,390
Pros: Well calibrated powertrain, refinement, long-distance comfort
Cons: High weight, high price, dull powertrain, brake feel
The Mercedes-AMG E53 is a bit of an awkward one, if you have fond memories of E63s of old. It’s important to know that this is not a successor to those cars, either in its positioning, in terms of performance or as an experience. Rather it is a flagship estate with an incredibly generous and impressive technical accompaniment. The powertrain combines Mercedes’ M256 3-litre turbocharged straight-six good for 443bhp with a 120kW electric motor sandwiched between the engine and transmission. The resulting 577bhp isn’t delivered with any of the old-school AMG hot rod brutality, rather togetherness, decorum and subtlety.
The E53 is blisteringly quick but is so with subtlety, never exchanging too much refinement for uncouth theatrics. For many of us that’s disappointing but in practice, the E53 is just a really good, effective fast road car. The way its adaptive dampers manage the mass, the way the 4matic AWD system distributes the power, works with steering that’s weighted and set up to be intuitive and a similarly well-balanced rear limited-slip differential. It puts you in mind of a car BMW no longer makes, the BMW M550i – again, not a full-on M car rival but a mighty machine to tackle most jobs. It’s a useful £20k cheaper than the M5 too. It’s not an all-time great thriller but in the real world, far from an evo comparison test, this is a car that should appeal to many.
‘The Mercedes-AMG E53 has much of the perceived performance of the bygone 63-badged cars and if anything, greater capability, without much of the character or drama.’ – Ethan Jupp, evo web editor, who tested the Mercedes-AMG E53 on the road in the UK
Alternatives to the Mercedes-AMG E53
The interesting thing about the E53 is it’s cannily positioned. The BMW M5 isn’t a direct rival – it’s much faster, more focused and more expensive, though we’d say given the funds it’s a worthy alternative. Likewise the E53 is of a higher station than, say, the M550e, which lacks a bit of M edge (and more than a little performance) compared to the Merc. Look at Porsche and the Panamera is worth a look, though for the same money you’ll only get the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. The 4S E-Hybrid is a better match but is much more expensive and of course, the Sport Turismo no longer exists.
Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo
Prices from: £89,200
Pros: Exceptional performance, range and dynamic ability
Cons: Comes at a hefty price; not as roomy as it should be; inconsistent brake feel
An all-electric estate on this list? Surely not. But the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo really is an automotive Frankenstein of the best possible type. Sharing its J1 platform with the Taycan saloon and Audi e-tron GT, the Sport Turismo provides a distinctly Porsche feel in a versatile, zero-emissions package.
Following a comprehensive 2024 update, the Taycan can now go further and even faster than before, with added composure and comfort courtesy of Porsche’s clever Active Ride suspension tech. As of now, the 537bhp 4S feels like the sweet spot in the range, offering a sledgehammer hit of acceleration but remaining manageable and exploitable on the road.
With a kerb weight well beyond two tons, the Taycan doesn't quite move like a traditional sports car, but its precision and poise are almost unmatched in the EV space. The interior is quite cramped despite the generous exterior dimensions, but that aside, the Sport Turismo is one of the most broadly talented estates on sale – electric or otherwise.
‘The Taycan doesn’t feel light per se – you’re still conscious of the enormous forces the tyres are dealing with – but Active Ride makes use of all four contact patches by distributing the loads evenly across them, no matter what you throw at it. The (now standard) air suspension setup is impressively poised and flat to begin with, and Active Ride accentuates these qualities.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer, who tested the Taycan on the road in the UK.
Alternatives to the Taycan Sport Turismo
We’re supposedly in the era of electrification but the number of full EV estates on the market is vanishingly slim. The BMW i5 Touring and Audi S6 e-tron Avant are available but these really aren’t comparable options dynamically, even to the most basic Taycan, even if they are very fast in their own right. Instead if you’re powertrain agnostic, an Audi RS6 Performance or BMW M5 Touring would be worth investigating.
BMW M5 Touring
Prices from £113,605
Pros: Incredible levels of performance, no loss in agility
Cons: Lacks the draw of its predecessors
With the latest-generation M5, BMW has given us the first M5 Touring since the E61, but also a very different interpretation of its flagship fast four door. A twin-turbo V8 remains at its heart, but it's mated with a plug-in hybrid system for the first time, the combined effect of which is a thumping 717bhp. And an even more colossal 2.5-ton kerb weight…yikes.
Yet somehow, despite the complexity and the enormous mass contained within the G99 M5 Touring’s swollen wide-track bodywork, BMW M has managed to make it go, stop and steer like an M car. The precision and agility is impressive for a car of this size, and there's monumental shove from the electrified V8 when you ask for it. You can also drive up to 41 miles on silent electric power, making the G99 one of the most versatile M5’s yet.
The flip side is that the M5 seems to have lost some of the endearing qualities that mark out the very best of the breed, such as the outgoing M5 CS. It has a very wide footprint on the road and feels more clean cut, less instantly lovable than its predecessors. Having said that, we can think of few better cars to live with on a daily basis, good for tip runs on some days and hassling 911s on others.
‘This is a car you have to get in the right modes and drive hard on the right road, to bring out the M personality - one that’s hungry for pace and eager to engage. To this end the M5 is at its best and most natural-feeling in the 4WD Sport drivetrain setting with traction control off, allowing you to fully exploit its agility and balance and get into an almost Nissan GT-R-like neutral flow.’ – Ethan Jupp, evo web editor, who tested the M5 Touring on the road in the UK
Alternatives to the BMW M5 Touring
For now the M5 Touring is the only proper performance estate to use hybrid drive. An RS6 with an electrified element will be along before too long but for now, it’s the outgoing all-V8 model you can have instead. That’s no bad thing, it’s the best RS6 yet, which against what is charitably a divisive M5 among fans, a very compelling option indeed.
Skoda Octavia vRS
Prices from: £41,070
Pros: Everyday performance, practicality, price
Cons: Interior materials, steering feel
Since the latest generation launched in 2020, the Octavia vRS has offered an unbeatable blend of space, performance and quality in its price bracket. A 2024 facelift has made it even better, with more power (261bhp), revised tech and sharp-suited but subtle styling.
Inside, Skoda's sensible side shines through with a brilliantly designed dash that is both clean and elegant (so much so as to have put a few VW boss's noses out of joint). The new model gets an upgraded 13-inch infotainment screen, along with a perforated leather steering wheel and sports seats to separate it from ordinary Octavias.
We’ve run several Octavia vRSs on our long-term Fast Fleet and they’re fantastic all-rounders. Unique suspension tuning and hot hatch levels of acceleration make them punch much harder than the sedate looks would have you believe, and there’s always a slight pang of disappointment when it’s time to hand the keys back. And at a smidgen over £40,000 the vRS estate looks like good value for money, too.
‘Body control is strong and despite a size (and weight) disadvantage over an equivalent hatchback, it doesn’t feel much bigger on the road. Steering is as linear as it was before, with the front end positive to provide the confidence you need on roads like this.’ – Sam Jenkins, evo senior staff writer, who tested the Octavia vRS on the road in the UK.
Alternatives to the Skoda Octavia vRS
The VW Group produces a strangely broad range of fast estates with all being worthy alternatives to the Skoda. The Golf R Estate remains a balanced and capable alternative, while the Cupra Leon 333 Estate adds a bit more aggressive and a flash of Spanish flare in the styling.
Audi S5 Avant
Prices from £72,450
Pros: Quick, refined, balanced, well-equipped
Cons: Expensive, not the most thrilling
The Audi RS4 is no longer on sale and until the RS5 Avant arrives, the S5 Avant is your only option for a small fast Audi estate. For what will in the grand scheme of things be a middling warm model, this car is worth considering – it’s a very impressive device. With over 360bhp it has plenty of poke to be getting on with, if not so much to take your breath away. That motor now features Audi’s MHEV Plus 48-volt mild hybrid system, which means at low speeds for very short distances it can be electric-only.
What matters to us of course is that the power is delivered with a bit of charisma too, the twin-turbo V6 being possessed of more multi-layered vocals than we’re used to from many cars nowadays. There’s balance and nuance to the way it drives too. It’s well-damped and the car moves the power between the axles willingly. It’s not a drift machine but there’s balance and real cross country pace.
‘It’s very impressive and enormously capable. The ride and body control are great. But it’s just not engaging and compelling in the way you want a proper performance car to be. It’s no RS6 but a strong base for the forthcoming hybrid RS5.’ – Stuart Gallagher, evo editor-in-chief, who drove the new Audi S5 on the road in the UK.
Alternatives to the Audi S5
The strongest alternative to the S5 is from BMW in the form of the M340i xDrive (more on which in a moment). It’s less tied down, less uptight, more willing to work with you, while also having an uncanny ability to tour and breathe with the road. Look across to Mercedes and the C43 estate is worth a look too, though we’d rank the Audi in the middle between the Merc and the BMW.
BMW M340i xDrive Touring
£63,880
Pros: Expressive chassis, seriously quick, beautifully made
Cons: Brake pedal lacks bite
The M3 Touring is the benchmark fast estate and Alpina’s B3 Touring has already proved a compelling alternative, so where does BMW’s own M340i Touring sit? Somewhere beneath these two admittedly, but that’s no bad thing, and neither is the £25k saving that comes with the M-lite machine. Like many of the estates on this list, the M340i is one of the most capable and multi-talented cars on sale right now.
It’s fast, superbly built, well equipped, big enough for the family clobber, but without the egregious dimensions that larger executive estates have now established as the norm. The all-wheel-drive system also makes it weatherproof like few fast BMWs have ever been, yet not to the detriment of adjustability – it will still wag its tail if you try hard enough.
To top it off, BMW has also figured out how to make a petrol straight-six engine capable of sending a 1.8-ton estate to 62mph in under five seconds also return nearly 40mpg in normal driving. What’s not to like?
> BMW M340i xDrive Touring review
‘Truth be told, the impression of mass is well hidden and much of it can be dialled out with the dampers set to Sport+, where they manage to find breadth and control even through the most brutal dips and undulations.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer, who tested the M340i Touring on the road in the UK.
Alternatives to the BMW M340i xDrive Touring
As above, the BMW’s closest rival is the Audi S5 Avant. Even if it’s not as rewarding a driver’s car, it has a certain solidity and cross country determination that’s awfully appealing. There’s also the C43 for if you want your small executive car to more resemble a plush, glitzy luxury car.