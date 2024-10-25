Audi RS6 GT 2025 review – has Audi made a BMW M5 CS rival?

These are truly the end of days. Witness the RS6 Avant GT, a spectacular last hurrah for Audi’s petrol-powered super-estate before it cedes to a battery-powered successor. The decision to go all-in on EV might be questionable, but credit where it’s due, for the GT means the RS6 has its chance to rage against the dying of the light.

Just 660 Avant GTs will be built. All are sold, despite the £177,115 price tag (that’s more than a £60k premium over the regular RS6 Avant), though with just 60 allocated to the UK the GT is sure to be a rare sight and doubtless a coveted future classic.

Though unchanged from the regular RS6, the GT’s headline stats still grab your attention. With 621bhp and 627lb ft from its twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8, the GT can hit 62mph in 3.3sec, 124mph in 10.4 and power on to a top speed of 190mph. The V8 is coupled to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive, while the GT boasts the latest-generation centre differential along with a retuned rear diff to bring extra agility and greater rearward bias in Dynamic driving mode.

Adjustable passive coilover suspension replaces the regular adaptive damping for the first time. Spring rates are increased, as is the stiffness of the anti-roll bars (up 30 per cent at the front and 80 per cent at the rear) and the dampers offer triple adjustment. Quite how many people will deviate from the factory settings is debatable, but the tools and instructions are on-board for those who want to try some experimentation.