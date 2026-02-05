The only R8s to avoid are early paddle cars, equipped as they are with a single-clutch automated manual. The facelift introduced in 2012 swapped that for the much sharper, more resilient dual clutch. We’d still take a manual V8, though no R8 is without problem areas. Make sure the V8’s timing chains and the magnetic dampers are in rude health and you’ll have potentially the best value used sports car you can possibly buy. Just don’t tell anyone, or they’ll all want one.

Lotus Evora – from £28,000

Lotus's Evora is a tricky car to pigeonhole, pitched as a Porsche Cayman rival when launched but capable of treading on the toes of the lower 911 Carrera models, too. Much like the Cayman. This vastly tighter, more refined Lotus didn’t shirk the dynamic magic for which Hethel’s lightweight stars were beloved in the process of its glow-up. It was an enormously satisfying sports car, resolved to an evo Car of the Year-winning standard no less.

It evolved over its years, only leaving configurators in 2021, gaining a supercharged option before taking on Porsche’s Cayman GT4 head-on with the wild and wonderful Evora 400, GT410 and 430 models, their names referring to the power they packed. These were true sub-supercars, quicker and sharper even than the R8 mentioned previously.

Strangely, it’s also the car on this list that could bring you the least grief, powered as it is by Toyota’s 3.5-litre V6. The Lotus bits can be a bit less dependable – check all the electrics and creature comforts are working as they should and be sure there are no leaks. Purchase from a specialist, or commission the inspection services of one if you can. The newer the Evora the better, as more of the kinks will have been ironed out. Plus those later models are a real step up, as both an experience and in terms of budget, costing north of £40,000 at the time of writing. Don’t dismiss those early cars though, as most will have been whipped into shape by now and offer a purity and subtlety some owners of the more aggressive later cars might be envious of. The c£30k price of entry is surely the envy of prospective Emira buyers too, now looking at c£90k for a new Lotus sports car...