Used Porsche 911 (997, 2004 - 2012) – the ultimate sweet spot 911

Bearing failures are impossible to detect until they happen, but the good news is they are increasingly rarely seen these days. Scored bores are slightly more common, particularly with the 3.8, but there are clues in blackened tailpipes and/or a ticking noise at idle – if you encounter either, walk away. The bores can be inspected by specialists with an endoscope for peace of mind.

At this point, you should not be buying an early 997 unless it comes with recent proof of good engine health, or of remedial work done to address common issues. Sturdy service history and an as clear-as-possible MOT history are a given, and having the systems checked for over-revs and the car’s true mileage should be standard fare in the pursuit of any Porsche sports car, too. Gen-2 cars tend not to be afflicted by the above; same goes for the Turbos and GT models, which use a different engine.

Both the six-speed manual and the five-speed Tiptronic are robust. Clutches also last well – up to 50,000 miles. PDK transmissions are reportedly very sturdy too. Keep in mind that AWD cars could go through front tyres with more of an appetite.

Check for corrosion on the inner disc faces – caused by lack of use and not easily spotted. Ceramic brakes are brilliant but not really necessary unless you do a lot of track work, plus they’re formidably expensive. Squeaks from the front suspension point to bushes needing replacement. All 911s deserve to wear quality rubber, so off-brand, old or poor condition tyres are your first sign that a car may not have had the most love lavished upon it.

It’s common to respray the nose section to cover stone-chips, but if any other area has been resprayed, approach with caution – rust is not an issue with these cars yet. On convertibles, look carefully at the roof for wear and tear. Check the condition of the aircon condensers and coolant rads, which are behind the vents in the nose and can be prone to pinhole leaks. The interior is generally durable, but do check that all the electrical systems are working, particularly the PCM functions and PASM dampers.

The 997 Porsche 911 is on the up as a revered modern classic 911. There really is no such thing as a ‘cheap’ one anymore. Cabriolets and automatics will command a lower price, as will cars with higher miles or issues to sort. A leggy Cabriolet can be had in 2025 for £15,000. Meanwhile, the very nicest, dealer-stocked 997.2s are up in the £40-£50k range.