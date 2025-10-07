Porsche’s recently retired 992.1 911 Turbo S is one of the fastest point-to-point road cars ever built. Ruthlessly quick with a steely, cold-blooded character, the delivery is all about immense torque and fierce propulsive force, with a dynamic emphasis on traction, stability and effortlessly deployable speed.

But where most (including us) see a complete, highly evolved, daily-driveable supercar, Northamptonshire-based RML Bespoke saw raw potential. To prove the point, it set about augmenting a Turbo S with a suite of changes encompassing styling, aerodynamics, chassis and powertrain. The result – referred to internally as ‘P39’ but now officially named RML GT Hypercar – is a bewinged monster promising road and track performance to outstrip anything available from Porsche itself.

The most obvious aspect of this transformation is the wild-looking full-carbon bodywork. Drawing direct inspiration from the 911 GT1, it features an active aero package including a DRS function and develops up to 1000kg of downforce in its most aggressive setting. But the changes are more than skin-deep.

Extensive modifications have also been made to the chassis, with new suspension arms, hydraulically adjustable ride height and all-new adaptive dampers to achieve the wide-track stance (the track is increased by 100mm) and cope with the prodigious aero loadings. And then there’s the powertrain, which has been boosted from the standard car’s 641bhp to an altogether more serious 907bhp.

As you might imagine, such a transformation doesn’t come cheap. RML Bespoke charges customers a starting price of £520,000 plus taxes to turn their 992.1 Turbo S into a GT Hypercar. This is in addition to the value of the base car, which looking through UK online classifieds is currently somewhere between £175,000 and £200,000 for a low-mileage example in the right spec.