Nissan GT-R (R35, 2009 - 2022) review – the Porsche 911 Turbo’s greatest rival

Shortly after the GT-R’s UK release, the price began to creep up in £10k increments after each iteration emerged from the factory. Bargain status didn't totally abandon the GT-R, even as prices rose beyond £85,000, up to over £100,000 for the more focused Track Edition. Because as ever, it was bothering sports and supercars that were tens of thousands more.

The £150k-plus Nismo sat atop the GT-R throne, its driver tied into a carbon-backed Nismo seat. From there you can wind-out the uprated V6 that produces more power and torque from behind the carbon fibre apron – one of many external parts recast in the lightweight composite.

The GT-R’s truest rival throughout its life, also sporting sophisticated all-wheel drive and turbocharged six-cylinder power, was the Porsche 911 Turbo, first with the 997 and 991 and towards the end, the first phase of the 992. The Nismo GT-R was more of a rival to Porsche’s 911 GT3 RS and the Mercedes-AMG GT R, and especially in its post MY19 update became one of the most intoxicatingly brilliant driver’s cars with a superb level of fluidity on the road and an otherworldly sense of poise and composure.

The GT-R as we know it came to the end of its life in Europe at the end of 2021, with the base, Track Edition and Nismo models all calling it a day at the same time. In other global markets the model lived on intermittently, even getting a facelift in 2024 in Japan but as of early 2025, its time is all but up.

Spanning such a long term of service, with so many upgrades over the years, the range of prices for GT-Rs is predictably wide. The earliest, baggiest, leggiest examples are closing in on £30,000 – these will require a bit of bravery, given the known issues with the drivetrain and even rust that they can have. Later model years with lower miles have held better, to the point that some 2017 and 2018 cars are still in the £70-£80k range.

Needless to say, many GT-Rs have been modified, with Litchfield the most popular and respected tuner and fettler. With any GT-R, but especially a modified, higher-powered example, make sure there’s bombproof service and MOT history, with documentation to back it up.

As above, these aren’t trouble-free cars and can incur some hefty bills. The common bell housing rattle comes from a faulty bearing at the end of the flywheel shaft, while there can also be driveline issues from the clutches all the way to the diffs and more. A wise buyer will seek out cars that have had common niggles addressed recently.