Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Nissan GT-R (R35, 2009 - 2022) review – the Porsche 911 Turbo’s greatest rival

The R35 Nissan GT-R purveys a legendary status like few others. Bespoke, highly strung and intense, the R35 will live on as a high point in Japanese automotive engineering

by: evo staff
19 Feb 2025
Nissan GT-R56
Evo rating
  • Staggering capability; grip, power, poise and engagement
  • A little rough around the edges

Back in 2007 when the R35 Nissan GT-R first debuted in Japan, its facts and figures looked like something from a dreamscape – an ensemble of tech none doubted took the full seven years of development for Nissan to realise from approval to debut. 

Its hardware tally was shocking (bespoke twin-turbocharged V6 engine, transaxle dual-clutch transmission, an active all-wheel-drive system that required two prop shafts and active differentials on both axles for total torque vectoring) – it seemed like Nissan might have gone too far, creating something synthetic and overly augmented.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It was a narrative that many claimed when it arrived in Europe in 2009 – a digitised supercar slayer for the PlayStation generation. The reality couldn’t have been more different. Yes, it was big, heavy and very clever but its myriad systems and titanic powertrain coalesced into a properly involved driving experience. 

Immersive in the extreme and capable beyond what the figures suggested, it was anything but the anodised, characterless device that some found it all too easy to label. The fact it elbowed aside the Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4, the Porsche 997 GT2 and Renault Sport Mégane R26.R for eCoty supremacy in 2008 says it all, really.

Nissan GT-R rear56

The GT-R served for many years, picking up numerous upgrades along the way, as is the Japanese way, as you’d hope for a car that would see opposition from no less than three generations of Porsche 911 Turbo. Changes were made for almost every one of its 13 model years, from tiny spec changes, to special editions, to wholesale facelifts. It’s difficult to count them all but we’ll summarise the main moments of change as best we can. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Group tests
Reviews

> Used Nissan GT-Rs for sale

In 2009 the GT-R got a small boost in power up to 478bhp. In 2011, it was lightly facelifted with LED dayrunning lights, a revised front apron and new light clusters, with a boost to 523bhp and added chassis focus under the skin. Then in 2012, it got even more potent, with a jump to 542bhp, while the suspension was revised again. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

These performance bumps came from incremental adjustments to the exhaust, inlet, cooling, timing, fueling and more. For 2014, the R35 GT-R was fettled again but while no more power was on the menu, new front and rear lights modernised the GT-R’s look for its sixth year on sale.

Nissan GT-R MY17 – front quarter static56

In 2017 Nissan gave the R35 GT-R the biggest facelift since its launch, visually inside and out and under the skin. Redesigned front and rear facias improved airflow over the car as well as key component cooling, while the chassis structure was stiffened by five per cent. 

Under the bonnet, the boost pressure was dialled up, for a relatively mild boost to 562bhp, at a headier 6800rpm. All GT-Rs up to this point peaked at 6400rpm. Max revs were also increased, from 7000 to 7100rpm. The 2017 GT-R was a more refined, upmarket GT-R, with revisions to the transmission aimed at smoothness, better materials and a more upmarket design inside and reduced NVH. This was a heavier GT-R as a consequence, too. While the GT-R received new, more efficient, turbochargers in 2019, not much else changed until another significant visual facelift in 2024 – a version of the GT-R never meant for Europe.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Special versions of the GT-R were coming out of the gates almost from day one. The SpecV was our first taste of a more extreme track-focused GT-R, that was lighter, with a more aggressive exhaust and racier Rays wheels. Subsequent Track Edition models joined the main lineup and followed a similar formula, offering a stiffer, more focused flavour of GT-R but still sitting under the full-on GT-R Nismo flagship that first arrived in 2014. In the end, over 40,000 Nissan GT-Rs were built and sold over the course of a near 18-year run on sale. A product of its time, any unlikely successor is sure to feature some form of electrification. The R35 GT-R was novel on arrival and surely, its like won’t be repeated.

Nissan GT-R: in detail

  • Engine, gearbox and technical highlights – Starting at 478bhp in 2007, rising to 562bhp in 2017. Rapid dual-clutch auto was also continuously revised and is smoother in 2017+ cars.
  • Performance and 0-60mph time – Always a blisteringly fast car, the GT-R only got faster throughout its life. The Nismo versions were even faster still.
  • Ride and handling – Even after all these years, the GT-R endures as one of the most capable cross-country machines there’s ever been, the experience nipped, tucked and finely honed over the course of its first decade.
  • MPG and running costs – Be in no doubt, any GT-R will be expensive to run. Not just on fuel but also insurance, and it'll need more maintenance than the average Nissan too.
  • Interior and tech – Rough and ready to begin with but improvements made in 2017 bestowed a certain quality on the GT-R's cabin that was absent before.
  • Design – The GT-R is best described as big and bold. Its looks aren't to everyone's tastes, but it has real presence on the road. There’s nothing else like it.

What we said

Nissan GT-R interior56

‘The first couple of proper corners reveal that the seemingly minor chassis upgrades have had quite a profound effect. The first thing of note is that the steering is more positive; there’s no hesitation, no taking up of inertia-laden slack, you simply turn the wheel and the nose darts for the apex. Then you thread the car through a quickfire direction change, left into right over alternate cambers and, although you’re pushing on, the car changes tack quickly and cleanly. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

‘The revised front suspension geometry, adjusted rear roll- centre and the new tyres have dramatically affected the feel and nature of the GT-R’s dynamics. It feels like all the slack has been taken out and the mass of the car is held in tight check – it no longer feels as heavy or bulky. It’s reassuringly planted and more responsive, and this makes it a simpler, purer experience. You lean on the front into turns and pick up the throttle as soon as you dare, and if you’re really keen the back end might edge a fraction wide on the exit, which a small twist of steering corrects. 

‘The current Nordschleife lap time for the GT-R is 7min 26sec (which is astonishing) and the teasing data-sheet we were shown suggested the MY11 GT-R would still be in the twenties. I think that’s too conservative. The combination of much better turn-in and terrific roll and pitch control, plus the extra power, must surely get the GT-R into the teens. There’s a real sense of dynamic finesse about the GT-R now, a feeling that the clever systems are more at work in the background and pure driver interaction has come to the fore.’ – John Barker, evo 150, December 2010.

Nissan GT-R MY17 – front tracking56

‘Perhaps the clearest indication of how this GT-R has subtly shifted its character is that on a bumpy, twisting piece of Belgian B-road, I find myself using the R setting for the Bilstein DampTronic suspension to keep everything tied down and free from float. In previous iterations of the R35, the R mode was the preserve of silky smooth, freshly laid circuits, and in some cases Comfort mode was all you needed for quick road driving. The increased calmness is actually a bonus through the high-speed corners of Spa-Francorchamps.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

‘The familiar balance of the ATTESA E-TS four-wheel-drive system is still there, and with trail braking it is more obvious than on the road, but it’s definitely not as aggressive as before. This makes the car calmer mid- corner but also a little less instantly adjustable than some previous GT-Rs. If you think it sounds like there is now a bit more of the ‘GT’ and a little less of the ‘R’ in this version of the GT-R, you’re right.

‘This is the standard GT-R, which can be purchased in several different trim levels. Then there’s the Track Edition with enhanced body rigidity, 20-inch Rays alloys, uprated suspension and a carbon rear spoiler. At the top of the tree, the Nismo GT-R. This clear three-pronged attack is a reflection of how the R35 has been developed and tweaked in recent years, teasing out and magnifying various facets of the original. In some ways it makes sense to allow customers to choose the type of GT-R they want, but there is a slight feeling that the Swiss Army knife has been split up into a rack of individual tools.’ – Henry Catchpole, evo 224, August 2016.

Nissan GT-R (325, 2009 - 2022) specs

 Nissan GT-R (07-10)Nissan GT-R (10-12)Nissan GT-R (12-16)Nissan GT-R (17+)
EngineV6, 3799cc twin turboV6, 3799cc twin turboV6, 3799cc twin turboV6, 3799cc twin turbo
Max power478bhp @ 6400rpm523bhp @ 6400rpm542bhp @ 6400rpm562bhp @ 6800rpm
Max torque433lb ft @ 3200rpm-5200rpm448lb ft @ 3200-5800rpm466lb ft @ 3200-5800rpm467lb ft @ 3300-5800rpm
TransmissionSix-speed DCT, ATTESA ET-S four-wheel drive, rear LSD, VDC-RSix-speed DCT, ATTESA ET-S four-wheel drive, rear LSD, VDC-RSix-speed DCT, ATTESA ET-S four-wheel drive, rear LSD, VDC-RSix-speed DCT, ATTESA ET-S four-wheel drive, rear LSD, VDC-R
Weight (kerb)1740kg (279bhp/ton)1735kg (301bhp/ton)1740kg (311bhp/ton)1785kg (314bhp/ton)
0-62mph3.5sec2.7sec2.7sec2.7sec
Top speed197mph197mph199mph201mph
Price new£56,795£70k+£75k+£80k+
Price nowFrom £30kFrom £30kFrom £40kFrom £60k

What to pay and buying guide

Nissan GT-R side56

The return of Godzilla after a seven-year absence proved to be well worth the wait when the new Nissan GT-R landed on UK shores in 2009. The technological tour de force that was the R35 GT-R comfortably became the performance yardstick in the alluringly accessible £50k price bracket.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Shortly after the GT-R’s UK release, the price began to creep up in £10k increments after each iteration emerged from the factory. Bargain status didn't totally abandon the GT-R, even as prices rose beyond £85,000, up to over £100,000 for the more focused Track Edition. Because as ever, it was bothering sports and supercars that were tens of thousands more.

The £150k-plus Nismo sat atop the GT-R throne, its driver tied into a carbon-backed Nismo seat. From there you can wind-out the uprated V6 that produces more power and torque from behind the carbon fibre apron – one of many external parts recast in the lightweight composite.

The GT-R’s truest rival throughout its life, also sporting sophisticated all-wheel drive and turbocharged six-cylinder power, was the Porsche 911 Turbo, first with the 997 and 991 and towards the end, the first phase of the 992. The Nismo GT-R was more of a rival to Porsche’s 911 GT3 RS and the Mercedes-AMG GT R, and especially in its post MY19 update became one of the most intoxicatingly brilliant driver’s cars with a superb level of fluidity on the road and an otherworldly sense of poise and composure.

Nissan GT-R front56

The GT-R as we know it came to the end of its life in Europe at the end of 2021, with the base, Track Edition and Nismo models all calling it a day at the same time. In other global markets the model lived on intermittently, even getting a facelift in 2024 in Japan but as of early 2025, its time is all but up.

Spanning such a long term of service, with so many upgrades over the years, the range of prices for GT-Rs is predictably wide. The earliest, baggiest, leggiest examples are closing in on £30,000 – these will require a bit of bravery, given the known issues with the drivetrain and even rust that they can have. Later model years with lower miles have held better, to the point that some 2017 and 2018 cars are still in the £70-£80k range. 

Needless to say, many GT-Rs have been modified, with Litchfield the most popular and respected tuner and fettler. With any GT-R, but especially a modified, higher-powered example, make sure there’s bombproof service and MOT history, with documentation to back it up. 

As above, these aren’t trouble-free cars and can incur some hefty bills. The common bell housing rattle comes from a faulty bearing at the end of the flywheel shaft, while there can also be driveline issues from the clutches all the way to the diffs and more. A wise buyer will seek out cars that have had common niggles addressed recently.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue ReadingEngine, gearbox and technical highlights
In this review
Skip advert
Advertisement

More on GT-R

Show me:
2025 Nissan GT‑R Nismo Final Edition - Japan's 911 GT3 RS still has it
Last Nissan GT-R 2025
Reviews

2025 Nissan GT‑R Nismo Final Edition - Japan's 911 GT3 RS still has it

It's the last ever Nissan R35 GT-R (for now!), so where better to take it for a final drive than Japan's Hakone Turnpike
1 Feb 2025
Nissan GT-R Nismo (R35, 2014 - 2025) review – Godzilla on steroids is a Japanese icon
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 front
Reviews

Nissan GT-R Nismo (R35, 2014 - 2025) review – Godzilla on steroids is a Japanese icon

The R35 Nissan GT-R Nismo is the ultimate version of the ultimate Japanese supercar slayer, that the firm iterated on and improved over its life
7 Jan 2025
Nissan Skyline GT-R Hakosuka (1971): origin of the species
Nissan Skyline GT-R Hakosuka
Features

Nissan Skyline GT-R Hakosuka (1971): origin of the species

The legendary ‘Hakosuka’ was the first Nissan Skyline GT-R, and now we’ve driven one the DNA is clear to see
8 Nov 2024
Lexus LFA v Nissan GT-R Nismo v Subaru Impreza 22B – car pictures of the week
Lexus LFA v Nissan GT-R Nismo v Subaru Impreza 22B
Features

Lexus LFA v Nissan GT-R Nismo v Subaru Impreza 22B – car pictures of the week

In the latest issue of evo, we test three of the most iconic performance cars ever to come from Japan – these are our favourite shots
13 Oct 2024
The Nissan GT-R has been updated yet again for 2025
Nissan GT-R 2025 – front
News

The Nissan GT-R has been updated yet again for 2025

The R35 Nissan GT-R refuses to die – this latest version gets engine enhancements and subtle cosmetic tweaks
15 Mar 2024
New 2024 Nissan GT-R: updated R35 now on sale, UK customers miss out
MY24 GT-R Nismo – front
News

New 2024 Nissan GT-R: updated R35 now on sale, UK customers miss out

The Nissan GT-R is no longer sold on our shores, but US customers can order the newly refreshed R35 for $120,990 (approximately £96,600)
16 May 2023
Nissan GT-R Nismo (2020-2022) review
Nissan GT-R Nismo – rear action
Videos

Nissan GT-R Nismo (2020-2022) review

Not just an icon defined by sheer numbers, but one that's truly engaging and charismatic. The R35 Nismo GT-R is, and will always be, utterly brilliant
2 Dec 2022
The Nissan GT-R has been axed in Europe
Nissan GT-R Nismo
News

The Nissan GT-R has been axed in Europe

13 years since the GT-R’s introduction, Nissan is officially ending European production for the supercar
17 Mar 2022
First batch of Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign ready for delivery
Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign customer cars –
News

First batch of Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign ready for delivery

The rare, hand-built Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign is now heading out to customers
3 Nov 2021
2022 Nissan GT-R model year update revealed
MY22 Nissan GT-R T-spec – front quarter
News

2022 Nissan GT-R model year update revealed

Two new special editions and the return of some iconic colours are the highlights of the Nissan GT-R’s MY22 update
14 Sep 2021
Nissan R34 Skyline GT-R multifunction display – Art of Speed
Nissan R34 GT-R display
Features

Nissan R34 Skyline GT-R multifunction display – Art of Speed

The R34 GT-R came with Nissan’s interpretation of a games console crowning the dashboard. A gimmick? Big time, but entertaining all the same
4 May 2021
Skip advert
Advertisement
US-only Nissan GT-R Nismo Special Edition revealed with 592bhp
Nissan GT-R Nismo Special Edition
News

US-only Nissan GT-R Nismo Special Edition revealed with 592bhp

The range-topping Nissan GT-R Nismo has been refreshed for 2021, bringing a limited-run model along with it
14 Apr 2021
Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 - review, history, prices and specs
Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 – front quarter
Reviews

Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 - review, history, prices and specs

The Nissan Skyline GT–R R32 arrived in 1989 brimming with tech, setting out the high performance recipe for its successors to follow
26 Apr 2018
Nissan Skyline addiction – one man and his many GT-Rs
Nissan GT-R collector - header
Features

Nissan Skyline addiction – one man and his many GT-Rs

In three short years one man has built a breathtaking collection of tuned examples of Nissan’s finest GT-Rs
24 Dec 2017
Nissan heritage parts
Nissan GT-R emblem
News

Nissan heritage parts

Nissan is restarting parts production to offer spares to owners of old GT-Rs beginning with the Nissan GT-R R32.
24 Nov 2017
Nissan GT-R review - The GT-R has never been more usable, yet it's still blisteringly fast
Nissan GT-R coupe

Nissan GT-R review - The GT-R has never been more usable, yet it's still blisteringly fast

Nine years after its launch the GT-R remains a sensationally fast, rewarding and exciting sports coupe.
15 Aug 2017
Nissan's New York motor show cars
Nissan GT-R Police Pursuit #23 &#039;Copzilla&#039; - Front
News

Nissan's New York motor show cars

Copzilla, a GT-R turned police pursuit car, steals attention from new 370Z Heritage Edition
6 Apr 2017
Nissan GT-R vs Lotus Evora Sport 410
Group tests

Nissan GT-R vs Lotus Evora Sport 410

The Lotus Evora Sport 410 and Nissan GT-R cost similar money and have a shared purpose. So how do they compare?
2 Mar 2017
2017 Nissan GT-R Nismo review
a
Reviews

2017 Nissan GT-R Nismo review

The "new" Nismo GT-R is little different under the skin - and it's as aggressive and uncompromising as ever
24 Jan 2017
2017 Nissan GT-R Nismo pricing confirmed
News

2017 Nissan GT-R Nismo pricing confirmed

592bhp Nismo on sale from 1st November
10 Oct 2016
New Nissan GT-R Track Edition
News

New Nissan GT-R Track Edition

Price and details of the latest iteration of the spectacular GT-R
26 Sep 2016
2017 Nissan GT-R review
Reviews

2017 Nissan GT-R review

We've now driven the revised GT-R - do Nissan's improvements make it the best GT-R yet?
27 May 2016
Nissan sets 189mph drifting record with tuned Nismo GT-R
News

Nissan sets 189mph drifting record with tuned Nismo GT-R

Rear-wheel drive 1361bhp Nissan used for ultra high speed slide
8 Apr 2016
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content