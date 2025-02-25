When finding a Nissan GT-R felt like striking gold

In a funny sort of way, I think it helped that evo wasn’t part of the magazine establishment. What’s clear is that as the Evos, STIs, Type Rs and GT-Rs grew in stature, so we rode the wave. It seems mad looking back, but such was the competition to be the first to bring a particular model to the UK, grey importers were flying cars from Japan in order to offer them to the hungry motoring press.

Honestly, I miss those days. Things could be chaotic, but that’s where opportunities lay. It’s hard to explain the buzz of anticipation that coursed through the office knowing that we’d secured what we believed to be the first UK drive of the latest Impreza WRX STI Version 6 Type R V-Limited Spec-C Banzai Edition. Things would often come right down to the wire, with customs clearance or registration delays pushing us to hold our breath right up to deadline day.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of these I still remember managing to secure what we believed to be the first R34 Skyline GT-R in the UK from Rare Imports. It took weeks of calls, but the planets aligned sufficiently for us to commit the cover of issue 009. It meant John Barker and I collecting the car from Simon Lerner’s house in Hendon early on a Saturday, then driving straight to North Wales and the now ruined (then yet to be christened) ‘Evo Triangle’, where we would meet photographer Gus Gregory and his trusty Citroën BX.

After a full day’s driving and dozens of rolls of Fuji Velvia, we then turned the Skyline’s bluff nose back towards London, where we handed the unicorn back to its owner before heading up the A1 towards Peterborough to complete the longest of days. It was worth it. I can still see the cover in my mind’s eye now, the menacing grey R34 looking every inch the new-age techno supercar. All 276bhp-worth of it.