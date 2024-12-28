Subaru Impreza 22B STI (1998): a rally-inspired icon

The brakes have lovely feel and encouraging response, but sustained use will have the pedal go fractionally soft. They never wilt, but it’s the one area of the 22B that betrays its age and saloon car origins. Especially in a world of carbon-braked supercars like the GT‑R and LFA.

Corners can be taken in a variety of ways. Keep things settled and rely purely on the front end and the 22B cuts to the apex, dropping its outside shoulder in the form of moderate body roll and transitioning from a neutral to mild understeer stance as you power towards the exit. Attack with more verve and you can bring more weight transfer into play, a lift of the throttle as you turn in giving the nose more bite and provoking the tail into a small slide. Catch the swell of boost just right, steel yourself to keep your foot in and the 22B adopts a more hunkered attitude, inside-front wheel unloaded, outside rear pushed into the wheelarch. It’s one of the great driving sensations, and one the ultimate Impreza delivers more reliably than most.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The thought only really came to me once my time in the 22B was done, but the great joy of this car is that its abilities and appeal are timeless. The experience remains intact today and lives up to past experiences because time and the march of technological advances cannot erode the things that make it great. Lightness and compactness will always yield dividends. That engine will always have the same unique warmth of character and generosity of delivery. The gearbox will always snick between ratios with the same satisfyingly toothy engagement.

Above all, point a 22B down a great piece of road and it will always be pure, unadulterated, infectious, unpretentious, indomitable fun. Not for fleeting moments of wild acceleration or face-distorting cornering g, but sustained periods on real roads in all weathers. That it also happens to be a product of the greatest era in modern rallying and is associated with true driving heroes only makes it greater.

Subaru Impreza 22B STI specs

Engine Flat-four, 2212cc, turbo Power 276bhp @ 6000rpm Torque 268lb ft @ 3200rpm Weight 1270kg Power-to-weight 220bhp/ton Tyres as tested Yokohama Advan Sport 0-62mph 5.3sec Top speed 150mph Price new £40,000 (£75,500 in today’s money)

Many thanks to Richard Groves. This story was first featured in evo issue 327.