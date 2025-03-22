Anyway, the Impreza road cars that first appeared in 1992 were a replacement for the Leone, but on the WRC’s special stages the Impreza was the successor to the Legacy. And here there are some similarities with Ford because, like the Sierra Cosworth 4x4, the Legacy was really too large and heavy. But like the Escort Cosworth, the new Impreza 555 (as it was officially known) leaned heavily on the development work done by its predecessor, using much of the running gear that the older car had developed. Subaru even built a shortened Legacy test bed, like Ford did with the Ace.

Initially there was a curious competitive transition period for the rally team between new and old cars on the stages. Colin McRae won in New Zealand in 1993 in a Legacy. At the next round, the 1000 Lakes in Finland, the Impreza arrived and Ari Vatanen took it to a fine 2nd place (Markku Alén had a slightly more ignominious start, rolling his Impreza out of the rally on the first stage). At the following round in Australia all the Subaru drivers were back in Legacies again…

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Impreza went on to take three victories in 1994 and then had its annus mirabilis in 1995, winning both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles before taking the manufacturers’ title again in 1996 (whilst developing the all-new, non-Group A WRC car for the following year). It was, of course, McRae who secured that 1995 drivers’ title, and his staggeringly skilful flamboyance arguably did the most to create the Impreza’s legendary status. He certainly ensured that blue cars with gold wheels will forever be cool in certain people’s eyes.

What we said

'...the staggering sparseness of the STI is initially bewildering. The driver’s door appears to weigh next to nothing, the frameless glass within it quivering nervously and a two-penny plastic winder the method of lowering it. It’s small, almost naively simple inside, and when I turn the flat-four into life there’s no offbeat rumble, because owner Dean Wilson has refitted its original ‘pea shooter’ twin-pipe back box for this gathering in the interests of originality. (He’s also fitted some OZ Racing gravel-style wheels and a Subaru sump guard – he’s clearly taking this very seriously.)