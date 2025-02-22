Toyota Celica GT-Four (1988 - 1999) review – the forgotten Group A rally icon

> Toyota GR Yaris 2025 review – the modern homologation special gets even better

That first Celica GT-Four (an acronym of 'Grand Touring Fulltime On-road Uniquely Responsive') was based on the fourth generation Celica, taking that car’s 2-litre four-cylinder engine, adding a turbocharger to create Japan’s most powerful 2-litre engine in its day. It was good for 185bhp and a 0-62mph of just over 8sec. It looked remarkably similar to the run of the mill Celicas but featured full-time four-wheel drive for improved handling and better traction.

Back in the forests Lancia was back on top in 1991, but 1992 saw the hugely successful Celica Turbo 4WD (ST185) launched into the WRC. Curiously the ST185 road cars had been around since 1989, but it wasn’t until 1991 that a homologation version (called the Carlos Sainz Limited Edition in Europe and the GT-Four RC in Japan) with a water-to-air intercooler, a larger turbo and new bonnet and bumpers was offered for sale. Power was up to 205bhp which equated to a 0-62mph time of 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 143mph in road trim. Of the 5000 cars needed for homologation 3000 came to Europe and of those 440 were destined for UK consumption. Anyway, the ST185 secured three straight drivers’ titles (Sainz, Kankkunen and Auriol) and two manufacturers’ championships.

The Celica GT-Four (ST205) was released in 1994 (only 2500 needed to be produced by this stage). It offered a larger rear wing, better cooling and less weight thanks to an aluminium bonnet, a water spray for the intercooler and extensive changes to the suspension, most notably the ‘Super Strut’ set up. There was also all the gubbins for the rally team to plumb-in both a water injection system and anti-lag. Power was 239bhp in European spec and 251 in Japan. Performance was improved again with 0-60mph taking 5.9sec with a top speed of 153mph. Only 300 came to Europe and at nearly £30k in the UK it was very expensive (over £3k more than an Escort Cosworth). Auriol stuck to the old ST185 car to win his ’94 title and with the rising challenge of Subaru and Mitsubishi the ST205 only won once – the 1995 Tour de Corse.