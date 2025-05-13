All the time at Goodwood comes from having the confidence to carry speed into the corners – all of them – arcing in for the apex with the car up on its toes, all four tyres on the limit of adhesion. As your commitment creeps up, you realise that to go really fast, you have to factor in the mid-corner crest at the first corner, Madgwick, the drop after the apex at St Mary’s, and aim for the second apex at Woodcote. It’s brilliant but you don’t want to get it wrong.

My colleague James Taylor had taken delivery of our Seven and given it its shakedown test at our Brands Hatch trackday. He had nothing but praise for its performance and handling. However, he did note that it had an appetite for oil and topped up the dry-sump tank a couple of times. I kept a close eye on it at Goodwood and it didn’t drink a drop. Odd, but in a good way.

Caterham’s staff told James that the car is very responsive to damper settings, giving everything from a ‘featherbed’ on 1 to super-sporty on 10, and that softening them off for the wet makes a huge difference. So when the rain started to fall at Goodwood, we backed off the Bilsteins from 8 to 3. It’s the easiest thing to do and even in the paddock the change in stiffness was obvious; the rear squatted just letting the clutch out.

On track it was amazing. The surface was fully wet but the rain was very light initially and I was amazed at how much traction and grip the scantily treaded Avons found. The balance of the car was just as it had been in the dry, the rear breaking away in exactly the same places, the speeds feeling close too. The rain got gradually heavier, the surface becoming properly wetted and traction reducing further, but the handling was still progressive and even with the wipers on, the braking points seemed not far off where they’d been in the dry. We passed most of the ‘regular’ cars in that session and it was properly absorbing, entertaining and rewarding.

Unexpectedly, Goodwood has joined my list of circuits I’d jump at the chance of driving again. As expected, the evo25 Seven proved great on road and quite superb on track.

This story was first featured in evo issue 315.