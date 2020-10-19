Volkswagen Golf GTI (Mk8) review – the quintessential hot hatchback, but is it the best?

There have been great Volkswagen Golf GTIs and lacklustre ones; some indifferent generations and others that have upheld the dynasty to become icons in their own right. One thing’s for certain, everybody has a favourite.

A healthy GTI is emphatically a positive thing for performance cars as a genre, and off the back of the previous-gen Mk7.5 – a very strong generation – the tech-forward Mk8 has a lot to live up to. New for the 8 is a consistent GTI and GTI Clubsport hierarchy, the latter pairing a more potent version of the same EA888 engine to a bespoke chassis tune and styling.

Yet despite the new look, much is shared underneath with the 7.5 – apparently sharpened, stiffened, and with more attention paid to the details. But there’s a caveat. The Mk8 Golf has been riddled with software issues, and while the lack of development beyond the 7.5 is advantageous when it comes to the bits we liked, it’s not so great in other ways. The upcoming Mk8.5 launches with a new infotainment system, extra power and refined chassis systems to move the game on, but we haven't driven it yet.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: in detail

Prices, specs and rivals

The Mk8 Golf GTI has been taken off sale as we await the Mk8.5, but it was priced from just under £40,000 when it was available – a healthy sum given the base GTI's relatively tame power output. Some of that can be attributed to the fact that the GTI is no longer sold with a manual gearbox, with a seven-speed DSG equipped as standard (the Mk8.5 will be DSG-only too, and is expected to cost a little more than the Mk8). The GTI Clubsport was more expensive, starting at £41,890.