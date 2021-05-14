Cupra Leon 2025 review – the Golf GTI you want wears a Spanish frock

Cupra has been out on its own as a separate brand from SEAT for more than six years at the time of writing, having come a long way from its debut in 2018 with the Ateca crossover rebadge. No, we’ve not seen some sort of Alpine-rivaling bespoke sports car in that time but there has been a refreshing dedication to driving engagement in most of what Cupra does.

The irony is that no model demonstrates this more than the Cupra Leon hot hatch, the car that started it all back when Cupra was just a flagship ‘hot’ trim and one of few Cupra-branded models that’s still a version of an existing SEAT. We’re not that interested in the lesser models here, rather the upper three petrol-powered options in the range called 300 and 333. These are the flagship 2-litre Leons, the former in hatch form and the latter the all-wheel drive, 328bhp estate. The hatch has performance equivalency to the latest Golf GTI Clubsport.

Having undergone a comprehensive facelift with a more distinctive Cupra-specific styling language, does the latest Cupra Leon elevate itself still further from the car it replaces, and separate itself further from its humble donor car? Does the Cupra Leon 300 still make the most of the same box of bits that underpins the moderately underwhelming Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI?