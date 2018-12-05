The A-class’s familiar shape doesn’t really scream 300bhp hot hatchback, especially without the wing and distinctive AMG wheels of the top-spec Premium Plus car, but in the metal the design is cohesive and well executed.

Its underlying ingredients aren’t out of this world either – the turbocharged four-cylinder engine and basic suspension layout are derived from the standard A-class – but as AMG has so often been able to do in recent years, there’s some real finesse added into the package. Mercedes did offer this powertrain in a number of body styles including the A35 Saloon, CLA35, GLA35 crossover and even the tall, boxy GLB35 that can seat up to seven. Now only the A35 hatch, CLA 35 Shooting Brake and GLA35 remain on the configurator.

The engine is heavily developed version of the M260 engine used in the A250 hatch, not the bespoke AMG M139 engine from the A45 S. For this application the standard turbo has been replaced by a twin-scroll item, and the intake air is cooled via an air-to-water intercooler, not the A250’s air-to-air type.

The A35’s peak power of 302bhp is now augmented by a mild hybrid system, albeit one that doesn’t affect peak output, rather improving efficiency and handling ancillary power supply. It still isn’t quite up to the 328bhp of Volkswagen's Golf R, but it’s competitive against the depowered 298bhp BMW M135. This power is complemented by 295lb ft of torque, again unchanged by the mild hybrid system. New too for the 2023 facelift was an eight-speed transmission replacing the seven-speed twin-clutch, while four-wheel drive remains. It’s no surprise that the performance figures are strong: 0-62mph takes just 4.7sec, and the top speed is limited to 155mph.

Virtually no component in the car’s suspension is carried over from the regular A-class, with redesigned joints and lower wishbones combined with careful development of the bushes and even the use of metal bearings on the lower front arms for more steering precision. The rear subframe is solidly mounted to the body, likewise the steering column (which also enjoys a sharper ratio). The beefy brakes feature monobloc four-piston calipers up front. There’s a stiffer structure to work with, too, courtesy of an aluminium shear underpanel beneath the engine, assisted by bracing bars.