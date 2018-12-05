Mercedes-AMG A35 review – the VW Golf R rival is still worth a second look
The Mercedes A-class was thought to soon be discontinued. On the contrary, even the hot A35 soldiers on. It’s still a good hot hatch
The Mercedes-AMG A35 is a dark horse hot hatch that’s firmly worthy of comparison with the current crop of c300bhp, c£50k rivals, BMW’s M135, VW’s Golf R and Audi’s S3. The A45 S continues to hog much of the limelight with its 415bhp power figure but the less intense and less expensive A35 still does a great job of appealing as a more demure everyday driver.
If you’d forgotten about the Mercedes A-class as a whole, let alone the AMG A35, you could be forgiven. It’s a car that’s been caught at the centre of Mercedes’ identity crisis, as it’s tossed and turned between what it wants to be, what it wants its customers to buy and what its customers actually want.
Mercedes wants big margins, assured profitability and honestly, for you to actually buy its electric cars. The A-class by contrast is Mercedes’ cheapest model, with the slimmest margins and the least economically viable model to electrify. It’s also the car its customers are reliably still buying and so, while it was facing discontinuation for a long time, it now looks like there will be a future for Mercedes’ premium hatch.
We hope the Mercedes-AMG A35 gets a successor too because even after all this time (the A35 first appeared in 2018) the current A35 is a great all-round performance car.
Engine, gearbox and technical highlights
- A35 engine developed from A250, not A45
- Mild hybrid system and new eight-speed transmission
- Adaptive dampers now standard
The A-class’s familiar shape doesn’t really scream 300bhp hot hatchback, especially without the wing and distinctive AMG wheels of the top-spec Premium Plus car, but in the metal the design is cohesive and well executed.
Its underlying ingredients aren’t out of this world either – the turbocharged four-cylinder engine and basic suspension layout are derived from the standard A-class – but as AMG has so often been able to do in recent years, there’s some real finesse added into the package. Mercedes did offer this powertrain in a number of body styles including the A35 Saloon, CLA35, GLA35 crossover and even the tall, boxy GLB35 that can seat up to seven. Now only the A35 hatch, CLA 35 Shooting Brake and GLA35 remain on the configurator.
The engine is heavily developed version of the M260 engine used in the A250 hatch, not the bespoke AMG M139 engine from the A45 S. For this application the standard turbo has been replaced by a twin-scroll item, and the intake air is cooled via an air-to-water intercooler, not the A250’s air-to-air type.
The A35’s peak power of 302bhp is now augmented by a mild hybrid system, albeit one that doesn’t affect peak output, rather improving efficiency and handling ancillary power supply. It still isn’t quite up to the 328bhp of Volkswagen's Golf R, but it’s competitive against the depowered 298bhp BMW M135. This power is complemented by 295lb ft of torque, again unchanged by the mild hybrid system. New too for the 2023 facelift was an eight-speed transmission replacing the seven-speed twin-clutch, while four-wheel drive remains. It’s no surprise that the performance figures are strong: 0-62mph takes just 4.7sec, and the top speed is limited to 155mph.
Virtually no component in the car’s suspension is carried over from the regular A-class, with redesigned joints and lower wishbones combined with careful development of the bushes and even the use of metal bearings on the lower front arms for more steering precision. The rear subframe is solidly mounted to the body, likewise the steering column (which also enjoys a sharper ratio). The beefy brakes feature monobloc four-piston calipers up front. There’s a stiffer structure to work with, too, courtesy of an aluminium shear underpanel beneath the engine, assisted by bracing bars.
The four-wheel-drive system uses an electro-mechanical clutch on the rear axle, but does without the A45 S’s trick torque-vectoring rear differential and ‘drift mode’. The A35 is 100 per cent front-wheel drive in steady running, but up to 50 per cent of torque can be sent to the rear axle. There are five driving modes (Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual), and in the more aggressive of these settings the AMG Dynamics system uses the ESP and torque vectoring to aid corner turn-in. There’s a bespoke tyre for the car, too: a 19-inch Pirelli P Zero.
Performance, ride and handling
- Good body control and chassis balance
- Measured but accurate steering response
- Engine lacks the ferocity of the A45’s
How does it drive? Straight away you can feel the progress compared to the original AMG A-class. In Comfort mode the A35 is reserved, and there’s confirmation that the engineers’ work to broaden the range of suspension settings has been at least partly successful; it’s still a firm-riding car and it doesn't always find a natural flow, but there's just enough pliancy.
Switch to a more aggressive setting and the A35 shifts character considerably. The exhaust opens up and the motor chomps enthusiastically through the gears, although there’s a hint of lethargy in the mid-range. It’s hard to say exactly why this is – at 1570kg the A35 certainly isn’t a light car, but perhaps it’s because by its own admission AMG has mapped the engine to maintain power at high revs, so you do need to wring it out to feel the full force of its performance.
Driven hard, the A35’s immense traction, impressive braking and undoubted agility mean it covers ground at an astonishing rate. It’s a more grown-up experience than that of the terrier-like hot hatches of old, but it does feel hugely capable.
You don’t get bounced around and there’s a welcome lack of that oversprung feel some hot hatches develop in their most potent drive modes. Rather the A35 approaches less linear road topography with a sense of control and decorum for the most part, though proper bumps will still thunk their way into the car. It is a car you enjoy getting into a flow with, rather than grabbing by the scruff of its neck. It lacks the hyperactivity of the most intoxicating hot hatches but still satisfies once you start leaning on it.
The steering is light and measured and progressive but still accurate, with something resembling texture compared to some rivals and the natural chassis balance as the weight moves around on the adaptive dampers is neutral. It’s more sophisticated in feel than some of its rivals, which for those looking for a more esoteric rather than an all-round hot hatch, won’t be received as a plus point.
This becomes more apparent on the track, the A35's more conventional 'hang-on' all-wheel-drive system making it a less exaggerated, more easy-going (and ultimately less exciting) car than the A45 S, but it feels fun and natural lapping a slippery circuit at a moderate pace. It’s possible to bring the rear subtly into play under power in a way that isn’t possible in a front-drive hatch.
Adaptive dampers are standard across the range, which does help widen the A35’s comfort zone. On the right road, in the right mode, the entry-level AMG is highly entertaining and finally feels like a properly executed hot hatchback. The A45 S takes this excitement much further, which speaks volumes about the underlying chassis, but it does leave you desperately doing the maths to figure out how to raise the extra £16k required to jump to the most potent A-class…
In evo's hot hatch mega test, the A35 placed ninth – straight in the middle – out of 18 runners, falling behind the likes of the Cupra Leon and Golf GTI but beating the BMW M135i and its most closely-aligned rival – the Golf R. Like the Golf, the A35’s damping can feel flat-footed on the most challenging bumpy roads; never quite fluid. In certain circumstances the quality of the Golf’s damping on its optional DCC suspension is marginally better than the Merc’s, and the VW’s seats are more supportive, and all-round vision superior. You could subjectively make a case for either car, but the A35’s extra sense of occasion and sense of fun gives it the edge over the Golf.
Driver’s note
‘I found the A35 to be surprisingly enjoyable to drive, especially compared to the more aggressive, hyperactive BMW M135 I was testing it alongside. There’s more sophistication to the way it goes down a road and embraces a measured flow rather than an exchange of punchy inputs. It’s controlled but rarely crashes and there’s still an enjoyable, neutral chassis balance. The tradeoff is that it’s not the most engaging or thrilling. Nonetheless it’s a fitting all-rounder in its segment.’ – Ethan Jupp, evo web editor, who tested the Mercedes-AMG A35 on UK roads.
Interior and tech
Clamber in and the first thing you notice is that you sit slightly too high, with not as much lateral support as you might have expected. That’s because the more purposeful AMG bucket seats aren’t an option here. Then you take in the giant one-piece slab of MBUX tablet display that now looks subtle compared to Merc’s most recent hyperscreens , fancy neon-esque interior lighting, and swathes of Alcantara and (fake) aluminium.
There’s also AMG’s complicated steering wheel, with the option of its own driver mode, damper and ESP switches, all of which positions the A35 in a totally different orbit to more traditional examples of the hot hatch breed. Fiddly it may be at first but once you get the hang of it, setting up the drive mode buttons to your preferences does eventually make switching your A35 between the personality presets of your choice intuitive.
It’s still not a car to just jump into and set off; you need to spend time familiarising yourself with the control steps, even for simple tasks such as changing the radio station.
Price and rivals
At £47,610 the A35 costs a decent £11,000 or so more than when it first arrived in 2020, but thanks to a wildly changing marketplace, it’s still around the same price as its main rivals the Audi S3, BMW M135 and Volkswagen Golf R. That is for a basic ‘Touring Edition’ mind. The A35 Premium will set you back £49,725 while Premium Plus will set you back £52,615.
The A35 has a healthy list of standard equipment. This includes 19-inch wheels, leather seats, the full-width dual-screen MBUX infotainment screen set-up and keyless go. Premium includes different alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster and illuminated front door sills. Premium Plus gets you matt black alloys, multibeam headlights, the AMG aero kit and a panoramic sunroof.
Specs
|Engine
|In-line 4cyl, turbocharged
|Power
|302bhp @ 5800rpm
|Torque
|295lb ft @ 3000-4000rpm
|Weight
|1480kg
|Power-to-weight
|207bhp/ton
|0-62mph
|4.7sec
|Top speed
|155mph
|Basic price
|£47,610