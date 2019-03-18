The hot hatch has had a rough run over the last few years, with tightening emissions regulations and slim profit margins claiming Renault Sport and Peugeot Sport wholesale, the Ford Fiesta ST, Hyundai’s brilliant i20 N, i30 N and Abarth’s petrol-powered 595s and 695s. Now gone too is the Ford Focus ST and soon, horrifyingly, the Honda Civic Type R. Even ‘warm’ hatches have fallen, like the Volkswagen Up GTI and the Suzuki Swift Sport.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though, with a number of hot hatch options still available for buyers that want something fast and special that’s more practical and less expensive (generally) than a sports car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

From the last of the Civic Type Rs and Toyota’s GR Yaris, to Mercedes-AMG’s A35 and A45 S, to the new electric Alpine A290, here are the best hot hatches you can buy.

Best hot hatchbacks 2025

Honda Civic Type R

Star rating 5

5 Price from £51,905

from £51,905 Honda Civic Type R review

The only way Honda ever disappointed us with the FL5 Civic Type R was when it announced its imminent discontinuation. Indeed it is soon to be taken off sale, though you can still grab one new throughout the rest of this year and indeed, get into the new Ultimate Edition too.