Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The new Audi RS3 GT will be a track-focused farewell to the five-cylinder engine

Audi’s five-cylinder engine isn’t long for this world, and a new hardcore RS3 is in the works to send it off in style

by: Yousuf Ashraf
26 Aug 2025
Audi RS3 GT – front6

Audi’s five-cylinder is one of the most charismatic and best-sounding engines you’ll find in a mainstream performance car, but it’s living on borrowed time. Ever-tightening emissions regulations have seen it evolve over the years to become cleaner as well as more powerful, but with Audi moving into a new era of four-, six- and eight-cylinder hybrids and EVs, the five-pot is unlikely to be part of its future product plans. Thankfully, it’ll be going out with a bang in a special edition, hardcore RS3

Advertisement - Article continues below

These spy shots provide a glimpse at the new model testing at the Nürburgring. With more aggressive aero and what appears to be a hunkered-down ride height, we could be looking at an RS3 GT, following the formula set by the limited-run RS6 GT launched last year. 

To recap, the RS6 GT was a stickered-up special designed as a tribute to the current RS6, which will be replaced by a new hybrid model in due course. It sat on adjustable coilover suspension with a retuned four-wheel drive system and ceramic brakes, which it used to great effect – to drive, it’s the best RS6 there’s ever been. The current RS3, meanwhile, is already a cracker, but there’s definitely room for extra edge – something that the GT could deliver. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Power will come from the existing 2.5-litre turbocharged five-pot, but with this potentially being its final outing, Audi will almost certainly up the wick. In the current RS3 it generates 394bhp and 369lb ft of torque, but there’s headroom for more, as demonstrated by the 401bhp, limited-run Performance Edition from 2022. We’d be surprised if the GT isn’t pushed further to become the most powerful RS3 yet. 

Visually it’s a little more aggressive, with canards added to the bumper and a subtly different rear spoiler than the base car, but the production car could also be marked out by optional livery packs, as per the RS6 GT. This test car is fitted with ceramic brakes and cross-spoke wheels, both of which are already available on the standard model. Inside expect the RS3’s optional bucket seats to feature, as well as plenty of carbonfibre and Alcantara trim.

Audi RS3 GT – rear6

The most significant changes are expected under the skin, where the GT could feature adjustable coilover suspension as found on the RS6 GT, as well as the discontinued RS4 Competition and Edition 25 Years. This would allow manual ride height and damper setting changes to suit either road or track, replacing the base car’s adaptive damper setup. Audi Sport may tweak the RS3’s electronics to suit the new suspension – including the calibration of its four-wheel drive system and Torque Splitter rear diff, which can divert all of the torque at the rear axle to a single rear wheel. 

If it’s anything like its bigger brother, it won’t be easy to get your hands on an RS3 GT. The RS6 GT was limited to 660 units, of which just 60 came to the UK and were quickly sold out despite an enormous £176,975 asking price. The base RS3 costs £62,120, and the GT could break through the £80k mark to get closer to BMW’s new M2 CS. Expect it to launch later this year or early 2026. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Audi RS3 for £9435 off – save 13 per cent on Ingolstadt’s last hyper hatch
Audi RS3 deal
News

Audi RS3 for £9435 off – save 13 per cent on Ingolstadt’s last hyper hatch

The last five-cylinder performance car Audi will ever make won’t be around for ever and there are deals to be enjoyed, albeit with a catch
31 Jul 2025
Audi RS3 v Toyota GR Yaris v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – which is the best AWD hyper hatch?
Hot hatch test
Group tests

Audi RS3 v Toyota GR Yaris v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – which is the best AWD hyper hatch?

We pit the Audi RS3 against the Toyota GR Yaris and the Mercedes-AMG A45 S in a battle of the AWD super hatches on the road and track. Which comes out…
25 May 2025
Audi RS3 2025 review – can it topple AMG’s A45 S?
Audi RS3 – front
In-depth reviews

Audi RS3 2025 review – can it topple AMG’s A45 S?

The RS3 has one of the most spectacular engines you'll find in a hot hatch, and the rest is just as good. Is that enough to warrant a £60k+ asking pri…
12 May 2025
This Audi RS3 has more power than a £120,000 Porsche 911
Audi RS3 R
News

This Audi RS3 has more power than a £120,000 Porsche 911

German tuning specialist Abt has given Audi’s RS3 a 911 Carrera GTS-rivalling power figure
4 Apr 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

If F1 had no rules: the car with five outright hillclimb records – car pictures of the week
Gould GR59
Features

If F1 had no rules: the car with five outright hillclimb records – car pictures of the week

In issue 336 of evo Magazine, we had an audience with the Gould GR59, a dominant hillclimb car with five records to its name. These are our favourite …
23 Aug 2025
Aston Martin Vantage (2006) Fast Fleet test – living with a £30k V8 Aston
evo Fast Fleet Aston Martin Vantage
Long term tests

Aston Martin Vantage (2006) Fast Fleet test – living with a £30k V8 Aston

How much does an early V8 Vantage really cost to run? We’re starting to find out
21 Aug 2025
The origins of the Jaguar F-type with the men that made it happen
F Type podcast
Features

The origins of the Jaguar F-type with the men that made it happen

The Jaguar F-type was a sports car 40 years in the making. We reunite the team that made it a reality, which includes our very own co-founder and edit…
22 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content