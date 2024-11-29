Audi RS4 Edition 25 years 2025 review – a fitting farewell to the BMW M3 fighter?

On top of the Competition’s three-way adjustable coilover suspension the edition 25 Years bumps the 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 to 463bhp and 443lb ft. As you’d expect, it’s potent, getting to 62mph from a stop in 3.7sec (just 0.1sec slower than the BMW M3 Touring), on the way to a 186mph top speed. Happily, carbon ceramic brakes are standard fit.

You know the RS4 Edition 25 Years when you see it, especially if it’s in the Audi Exclusive Imola Yellow we see here – Mythos Black and Nardo Grey are also available. It’s properly hunkered down on its 20-inch milled matt palladium wheels for a start. Get closer and you note the matte carbon appearance package spanning the front splitter, flanking front intakes, side skirts, rear diffuser and mirror housings – ‘RS4 Edition 25 Years’ engraved on the window glass between the C- and D-pillars is a nice touch too. Open the door and the carbonfibre continues on the inside, with the standard carbon-backed bucket seats, themselves featuring diamond stitching and a yellow ‘RS4’ logo. It’s all quite lairy and in your face.

That continues when you fire it up, the emboldened V6 spinning into life with an extroverted bark. The second thing you notice is the white in the dials, an addition it shares with the Audi RS6 GT as a nod to the original Audi RS2. At night, it kicks out quite a glare. Adjust the seats and the first real frustration arrives; you can’t quite get them as low as you’d like, so it always feels like you’re sat somewhat on top of the RS4 Edition 25 Years, rather than within.

Get underway and exactly how serious the suspension is becomes immediately apparent. At low speeds the ride is restless – there’s no switching modes into ‘comfort’ to adjust it – and the carbon brakes grabby. Immediately you get the feeling it wants to be let off the lead. Get up to speed and it starts to make more sense, feeding everything the road has to offer through into the car, minus that last ten per cent of harshness. If a bit more of the fizz and feel the car feeds your backside made it to the steering wheel rim, the RS4 would be all the better for it. Nevertheless in terms of weighting and ratio, it’s dialled just so, with superb off-centre response thanks to the added front camber and stiffer control arms.