The Sport differential has been recalibrated in Dynamic mode and as you’d expect given all the hardware changes, the ESP and ABS have also been adjusted to suit. The final piece of the jigsaw is steering that now has a fixed ratio of 13.1.

The first thing you notice is that steering. An Alcantara-wrapped wheel that feels just the right thickness sets the tone and then the direct ratio instantly gives a greater sense of connection and confidence. It’s something that you can enjoy every day and at any speed too.

The next thing that catches your attention is the suspension. Given that with the full 20mm drop this Avant has the almost questionably low stance of something aftermarket, there is an expectation that the ride might be somewhat compromised, but the opposite is true. The coilovers behave exactly as you would hope such expensive suspension would, making the very most of their travel and delivering a lovely quality feel that rounds-off impacts beautifully. Even over Ronda’s cobbled backstreets the Competition remained unruffled, with no unpleasant structural harmonics either.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Out on some quicker, more entertaining roads, the suspension was arguably too good. Such was the pliancy and consequent grip that it found on the smooth tarmac, the RS4 felt more locked down than ever and it was hard to feel any of the apparently more playful characteristics of the Sport differential. I think it might actually be more entertaining, or perhaps just impressive, on a bumpy British B-road, where the dampers will have more to cope with.

Even when we went to Ascari for a few laps, the Avant was incredibly composed. Such is the rear end grip, that you can happily turn off the ESP, throw the car at corners with momentum and chase the throttle knowing that although the tail will swing, it will remain supremely controllable and stable. To this end it is the quicker corners where the whole car feels more fluid and enjoyable, with the tighter turns still requiring a bit of effort to get the front hooked up and the rest of the car rotating.