Audi RS4 (B9, 2018 - 2024) review – target number one for the BMW M3 Touring

The Audi RS4 has long been the less hardcore, more sensible alternative to BMW's M3 and Mercedes-AMG’s C63. Through the boosty and brilliant B6, the fabulous V8-powered B7, its unimpressive B8 update and back to turbocharged V6 power in the recently departed B9, the RS4 has rarely been able to match its closest rivals for outright thrills. As a package, though, the RS4 faithful have rarely been disappointed with the dependable, straight-laced capability and performance the RS4 has always offered.

Production of the RS4 has now ended and it won’t be replaced in terms of naming structure, with the new Audi RS5s set to take the place of both the last RS4 and the RS5 sportback. The B9 RS4 first arrived in 2018 and served for six years, through to 2024. In that time it underwent a subtle update in 2020, but didn't change much mechanically, instead focusing on aesthetic updates inside and out.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In 2022 however, the very limited edition Competition brought significant changes to the suspension, drivetrain and a small reduction in weight that came in part thanks to carbonfibre bucket seats. These upgrades carried over to the RS4 25 Years Edition that saw out the B9, of which just 50 came to the UK. We wonder how many made it over in that wonderful lurid Imola Yellow paint scheme?

Aesthetics have never been a problem for Audi. They’ve always been contemporary and inoffensive, if menacing and brooding in RS spec. Its more relaxed demeanor compared to some extremely talented rivals, specifically the thrilling BMW and superb Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, wasn’t necessarily for everyone.