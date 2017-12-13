Audi RS4 (B9, 2018 - 2024) review – target number one for the BMW M3 Touring
The B9 RS4 will be the last RS4 for now, as well as the last Audi of its type to utilise a combustion engine alone
The Audi RS4 has long been the less hardcore, more sensible alternative to BMW's M3 and Mercedes-AMG’s C63. Through the boosty and brilliant B6, the fabulous V8-powered B7, its unimpressive B8 update and back to turbocharged V6 power in the recently departed B9, the RS4 has rarely been able to match its closest rivals for outright thrills. As a package, though, the RS4 faithful have rarely been disappointed with the dependable, straight-laced capability and performance the RS4 has always offered.
Production of the RS4 has now ended and it won’t be replaced in terms of naming structure, with the new Audi RS5s set to take the place of both the last RS4 and the RS5 sportback. The B9 RS4 first arrived in 2018 and served for six years, through to 2024. In that time it underwent a subtle update in 2020, but didn't change much mechanically, instead focusing on aesthetic updates inside and out.
In 2022 however, the very limited edition Competition brought significant changes to the suspension, drivetrain and a small reduction in weight that came in part thanks to carbonfibre bucket seats. These upgrades carried over to the RS4 25 Years Edition that saw out the B9, of which just 50 came to the UK. We wonder how many made it over in that wonderful lurid Imola Yellow paint scheme?
Aesthetics have never been a problem for Audi. They’ve always been contemporary and inoffensive, if menacing and brooding in RS spec. Its more relaxed demeanor compared to some extremely talented rivals, specifically the thrilling BMW and superb Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, wasn’t necessarily for everyone.
Of course, the RS4’s USP was the estate body and all-wheel-drive, which BMW has now muscled in on with its M3 Touring. Yet while the outright performance might be lacking compared to those rivals, its GT credentials, day-to-day ease and superb build quality made the last RS4 Avant a deeply attractive package.
Audi RS4: in detail
- Engine, gearbox and technical highlights – Porsche-sourced twin-turbo V6 effective, but can be a tad flat
- Performance and 0-60 time – Acceleration was impressive but the Quattro advantage didn’t last long
- Ride and handling – Supple and yet impressively composed but the RS4 starts to falter when pushed right to its limit
- MPG and running costs – MPG is rated in the high-20s range, which is totally doable, and relatively reasonable considering the punch
- Interior and tech – Beautifully built, but quite dated, the B9 RS4’s cabin went downhill with the facelift ergonomically.
- Design – The B9 RS4 is Audi Sport by the book: butch yet balanced, aggressive yet subtle. The bespoke body is broad in all the right places.
Prices, specs and rivals
UK-specification RS4s were available in four distinct trim levels: basic, Carbon Sport and Vorsprung, with the hardcore Competition variant limited to just 75 units on our shores. These models collated different equipment combinations into individual models that do away with most single-option choices or option packages.
All B9 RS4s are well equipped, but prices did go up in its later years, with £67,465 the price of entry for a basic model in 2023. It did feature things like a sports exhaust, sports suspension, Audi’s Sport rear differential and 19-inch wheels. On top of this were a host of convenience features such as Matrix LED headlights, Nappa leather sports seats, full navigation and a virtual cockpit.
The more expensive Carbon Black models added predominantly aesthetic elements finished in... well you can guess. Carbonfibre is liberally applied to sections within both front and rear bumpers, side skirts and interior trim finishes. The window surrounds, badges, mirror caps and roof rails are themselves finished in black for the full stealth look, set off with a set of black-painted 20-inch wheels.
The fully loaded Vorsprung model cost a hefty £18k extra over and above the standard car, which added an RS Sports exhaust, Dynamic Ride Control suspension (we’ll get into detail of this later), dynamic steering and a raised 174mph top speed. It was also packed with more convenience options such as a panoramic sunroof, B&O sound system, multi-coloured ambient lighting, a head-up display and all the active safety you could ever want (to inevitably switch off).
So expensive was the Vorsprung that the ultra-limited Competition actually undercut it by £465, but its mechanical specification is much more serious. There's no extra power, but unique three-way adjustable coilovers come as standard, along with stiffer anti-roll bars and a 10mm ride height drop. The Competition's ride height can be manually lowered by a further 10mm, and forged 20-inch alloy wheels and carbon-ceramic brakes are fitted in tandem with the suspension upgrades. The Competition's chassis electronics, from the Dynamic Steering system to the Sport Differential calibration, have been optimised, too.
Outside of these trim levels, you could specify carbon ceramic brakes at £6150, plus a more vocal RS Sports Exhaust system for £1250 and excellent DRC suspension upgrade for £2000, both of which were standard on the top-spec Vorsprung. If red brake calipers on the standard steel brakes were your thing, they were also available for £460.
Used B9 Audi RS4s are coming up for eight years old now and can be had for as low as £30k for the highest mileage, lowest-spec examples. Being a newer spec that came with the facelift, Vorsprungs are more expensive, starting from £45k, though they’ll have the desirable exhaust and damper options.
If you're interested in anything sporty and spacious, you should be well aware of the BMW M3 Touring. The long-awaited model has outlived the RS4, of which it was a direct rival. Despite its more practical mantra, it’s every bit the serious performance car that any M3 or M4 Competition is. All bar the new M3 CS Touring are xDrive all-wheel drive, covering what was traditionally the main appeal of the Audi alternative. The Mercedes-AMG's C63 S estate is closer in kinship with the B9 RS4 as the V8, not the four-cylinder hybrid that took its place. As such it’s a highly appealing alternative, though it was never available with AWD.