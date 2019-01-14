Best fast estate cars 2025 – performance cars with space and pace

The appeal of a fast estate doesn’t need a great deal of explanation. In the same way a hot hatchback is fairly easy to understand, the high-performance wagon combines speed and fun with practicality, often to an even greater degree. Add to this a certain level of discretion depending on the model, and often crushing all-weather capability, and they’re pretty much the ultimate do-all performance car solution.

The popularity of performance crossovers and SUVs is undeniable, but for the discerning buyer they can’t compare to a fast estate. An estate’s lower centre of gravity benefits handling (and often ride quality, given taller vehicles often use firmer set-ups to maintain their dynamics), while the lower profile, smaller frontal area and lower weight benefit both performance and efficiency.

Read on to find out which fast estates are the best of the current crop.

Best estate cars 2025

BMW M3 Touring

There’s no point beating around the bush, BMW has totally nailed the new M3 Touring. Only available in Competition form with xDrive, the new M3 Touring drives with all the engagement and capability of the saloon on which it’s based, which is no small feat. The team at BMW M specifically developed new stiffening structures based on those found on the M4 Cabriolet to compensate for the lack of the coupe and saloon’s rear bulkhead.