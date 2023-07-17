Mercedes-AMG A45 S 2024 review – still a foil for the Audi RS3?

When you want more from that explosive engine, Sport+ and Race deliver the feral responses to the throttle, but both introduce a chassis setting that can be too much for the road. While the Individual mode allows you to customise to your tastes, the Sport+ setting isn’t as harsh as it could have been. Looser traction and stability settings arrive here too and allow more freedom from the rear axle, but this only highlights what is of almost unanimous note among the evo team: a lack of meaningful steering feedback. The steering leaves you to place a lot of faith in the tyres’ performance as opposed to providing the detail to make clearer decisions. Really, it’s the main blot in the A45 S’s dynamic copybook, that sees it struggle, even in a rapidly thinning field of alternatives.

Indeed as the hot hatch as we know it continues to fade away, the A45 S remains a blazing advertisement for the sector. It’s bold and brash, and uncouth for many. At £63,445 it’s also too expensive, topping the price of entry for a new Audi RS3 by almost £4000. Nevertheless, for those who love the intensity of the Civic Type R but fancy a glazing of German plushness to match the Audi RS3 and VW Golf R, the A45 S, even with its remote steering, is in a class of one.

Price and rivals

£63,445 is big money regardless of the car, more so when it’s one that’s based on a humble hatchback, but the world’s most powerful four-cylinder production engine and the brain power of AMG doesn’t come cheap, so neither does the new A45 S.

Alongside the best in class £50,700 Honda Civic Type R, the AMG will be hard to justify for many, unless they want or need an auto gearbox and four-wheel. If you do, the A45 S has the £43,895 VW Golf R covered – the £59,500 RS3 runs it close but not close enough to bloody its nose. If you do want a manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive sports car and only need two doors, there’s always the new £65,915 BMW M2.

2024 Mercedes-AMG A45 S specs