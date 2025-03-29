Audi RS3 v Toyota GR Yaris v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – which is the best AWD hyper hatch?

Don’t wait up for me, I text photographer Aston Parrott, who’s arrived at our overnight stay just in time to grab dinner. I’m in a lay-by somewhere near the foothills of Snowdonia, at least an hour from the hotel with no signs of civilisation, listening to the throbbing, idling pulse of the Audi RS3’s five-pot. The last few miles have been intense, the Audi punching through the darkness and scrambling up the side of a mountain on this ragged, weather-beaten road. The inky black void over the edge suggests we’re now at quite a height.

There’s an eery silence as I switch off the engine and climb out to grab a few grainy snaps on my phone. It’s a view I suspect would be spectacular in daylight, and as my eyes adjust I can just make out the mass of mountains ahead, suggesting the topography will only get tougher and even more interesting from here. This is hot hatch country, and the RS3 is one of the most advanced and exciting of the breed. Tomorrow, it meets two of the others.

It feels like every time we bang on about the death of the petrol hot hatch, something new pops up to reignite our hopes of it living on just that little bit longer. Strictly speaking, neither the facelifted Audi RS3, nor the latest Mercedes-AMG A45 S nor the Gen 2 Toyota GR Yaris is entirely brand new, but each serves as evidence that there’s still an appetite for the breed, and a hunger to make them as extreme as possible. They also highlight the phenomenal complexity and engineering detail that underpins what used to be a class defined by primal, basic thrills. In the case of this trio, we’re talking about technology and performance that was once reserved for supersaloons, and supercars not long before that.

I know what you’re thinking. What about the Civic Type R, which we’ve previously crowned the best hot hatch on sale, perhaps of all time? Brilliant though the Civic is, it represents the ultimate evolution of the hot hatch as it’s always been known – four cylinders, front-drive, three pedals – and we wanted to explore the most advanced and radical interpretations of the concept, cars that challenge how a hot hatch should feel and perform. And they don’t come much more radical than these three.