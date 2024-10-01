The likes of Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo are the most recognisable names in the virtual driving sphere, but in 2014, a little-known Italian developer launched Assetto Corsa. With precision-scanned circuits and class-leading realism, it opened a new world for enthusiasts, and a decade on it has finally received a highly-anticipated follow-up with Assetto Corsa Evo.

Available only for PC on Steam for the time being, the game is currently in its early access development phase, with a lower £32.99 initial price point giving players access to limited content… for now. Thankfully, the development road map confirms there’s much, much more to come with numerous content updates set to arrive between now and autumn, leading up to the launch of the final version of the game – this is set to feature 100 vehicles, 15 circuits and free roam, in addition to multiplayer, dynamic weather and a host of other features absent from the original.

Almost half a year since its initial launch, AC Evo is well on track to hit this development target, with release 0.2 bringing a host of performance and gameplay enhancements to the table. Overall refinement is much improved, with ‘Open’ (equivalent to free play) and career modes now allowing for much more freedom than before. Seven new cars including everything from the Alfa Romeo 75 of the late ‘80s to the MC20-based Maserati GT2 racer have also been added in this update, along with two circuits including Britain’s Donington Park, which also happens to be on the 2025 evo Trackdays calendar.