Assetto Corsa Evo: impressions, car list, tracks and future roadmap
The maker of 2014’s Assetto Corsa has launched the next chapter in the popular series, bringing evo’s favourite cars and tracks to the virtual world
The likes of Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo are the most recognisable names in the virtual driving sphere, but in 2014, a little-known Italian developer launched Assetto Corsa. With precision-scanned circuits and class-leading realism, it opened a new world for enthusiasts, and a decade on it has finally received a highly-anticipated follow-up with Assetto Corsa Evo.
Available only for PC on Steam for the time being, the game is currently in its early access development phase, with a lower £32.99 initial price point giving players access to limited content… for now. Thankfully, the development road map confirms there’s much, much more to come with numerous content updates set to arrive between now and autumn, leading up to the launch of the final version of the game – this is set to feature 100 vehicles, 15 circuits and free roam, in addition to multiplayer, dynamic weather and a host of other features absent from the original.
Almost half a year since its initial launch, AC Evo is well on track to hit this development target, with release 0.2 bringing a host of performance and gameplay enhancements to the table. Overall refinement is much improved, with ‘Open’ (equivalent to free play) and career modes now allowing for much more freedom than before. Seven new cars including everything from the Alfa Romeo 75 of the late ‘80s to the MC20-based Maserati GT2 racer have also been added in this update, along with two circuits including Britain’s Donington Park, which also happens to be on the 2025 evo Trackdays calendar.
While some games morph into something new entirely with each instalment, Assetto Corsa Evo stays true to its roots, retaining the enthusiast ethos of the original. The developer confirmed: 'As with its predecessor, Assetto Corsa EVO will include cars from different classes spanning across years of motoring history. From road cars, classics, hypercars, and race cars.’
An announcement late last year confirmed that the game will feature an expansive open world map in its final form, with over 600 square miles of LiDAR-scanned roads surrounding the Nürburgring. Everything from signs to buildings and your favourite steak-on-a-stone restaurants will be accurately portrayed, with players even given the ability to visit real-world track rental businesses to 'rent' vehicles for use in the virtual world.
Impressions
The detailed physics and approachable format of the original Assetto Corsa was hard to beat. Some of its alternatives, such as iRacing, have always offered a greater focus on the competition element, but Assetto Corsa remained the go-to simulator for those looking for fantastically varied and approachable driving experience. Creating a worthy successor was never going to be an easy task, then, but on first impressions, they’ve done just that.
Look past the rough edges of this early build, and Assetto Corsa Evo builds on what makes the original so great. It’s undoubtedly a driving simulator built by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts, with the initial car list alone enough to make that known. The initial car lineup consists of some true evo heroes, including the Alpine A110, Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm and Ferrari 296 GTB, with each and every car modelled in incredible detail – change the drive mode in-car, for example, and the infotainment graphic will change accordingly.
Toggle the ignition, hit the starter and head out onto your track of choice, and the all-new physics immediately inspire confidence. Many driving simulators struggle to replicate the response of a real car, but subtle camera movements, detailed force feedback and an incredible sense of speed all contribute to a simulator experience far above that of the likes of Forza and GranTurismo. And it’s still months away from being the final article…
Some users are reporting performance issues, and there are bound to be bugs at this early stage, but in our experience (on a system with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and AMD 5900X), slow menus are the only real complaint. We can’t wait to see how things progress.
Assetto Corsa Evo car list
A comprehensive car list is yet to be announced, but the in-game screenshots and clips we’ve seen so far have already revealed some exciting additions yet to be seen elsewhere – everything from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N to the Lamborghini Huracán STO and Ferrari Daytona SP3 have been confirmed so far. There are also a number of iconic circuits featured in these trailers, but Bathurst, Brands Hatch, Circuit of the Americas, Donington Park, Fuji Speedway, Imola, Laguna Seca and Suzuka are what we currently have access to in this 0.2 build.
Assetto Corsa Evo confirmed car list
- Abarth 695 Biposto
- Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm
- Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA
- Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce
- Alpine A110 S
- Alpine A290 concept
- Audi RS3
- BMW M4 CSL (G82)
- BMW M2
- BMW M2 CS Racing
- Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
- Ferrari 296 GTB
- Ferrari Daytona SP3
- Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo
- Ford Escort RS Cosworth
- Honda S2000
- Hyundai i20 N
- Hyundai i30 N
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
- Hyundai N Vision 74 concept
- Lancia Delta Integrale
- Lamborghini Huracán STO
- Lotus Emira
- Mazda MX-5 Cup (ND)
- McLaren 765LT
- Mercedes-AMG GT
- Mercedes-AMG GT2
- Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
- Mini Cooper
- Morgan Super 3
- Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
- Porsche 911 Turbo (964)
- Toyota GR86
- Volkswagen Golf GTI (Mk1)
- Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport (Mk8)
Launching a decade after the original, it should come as no surprise that Assetto Corsa Evo introduces new technology in the pursuit of improved realism. The developer has confirmed that ‘each vehicle is reproduced through an advanced system that simulates mechanical, electronic, and aerodynamic performance, combined with the fidelity of the circuits created using laser scan technology.' We can also see the use of both day/night cycles and dynamic weather, something that was absent entirely in the original instalment.
Developed by both Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games, Assetto Corsa Evo has launched in early access for PC on Steam for £32.99. There’s no word yet on its availability for Xbox, PlayStation and other consoles, but the original Assetto Corsa remained PC-only until two years after its initial launch.
Assetto Corsa Evo minimum and required PC specs
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit
|Processor
|Intel i7 8700k / AMD 1500X
|Intel i5 10500 / AMD 2600X
|Memory
|16GB RAM
|16GB RAM
|Graphics
|GTX 1070, RX 580
|RTX 2070, Radeon RX 5600
|DirectX
|Version 12
|Version 12
|Storage
|100GB available space
|100GB available space
|VR Support
|SteamVR, Oculus VR, OpenXR
|SteamVR, Oculus VR, OpenXR
|Additional Notes
|SSD required
|SSD required