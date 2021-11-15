Used Toyota GR86 (2022 - 2024) review – short-lived sports car brilliance

The Toyota GR86 was a star that shone brilliantly but only for a short while. Introduced in 2022, it arrived on borrowed time at an attractive £30k asking price, but with limited availability and an end date in the calendar. By mid-2024, the GR86 would no longer be on Toyota’s price lists. This was the ultimate four-wheeled definition of ‘make hay while the sun shines.’

And make hay the GR86 did. No small update to the GT86 on which it was based, the GR86 righted many of that car’s wrongs, adding a guttsier engine and just enough focus to the chassis without polluting its innocent sense of fun. The overhaul was enough to put the GR86 on the podium at eCoty 2022, beating the likes of the Ferrari 296 and McLaren Artura. Yes, Toyota’s cheap and cheerful coupe was genuinely more fun than supercars costing many times more – here’s everything you need to know about it.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the launch briefing in southern Spain, we witnessed much bigging up of what it means for a Toyota to wear a GR (Gazoo Racing) badge, justifiably surfing the huge wave of critical acclaim for the GR Yaris while acknowledging the happy fact that, with the introduction of the GR Supra MT, the new GR triumvirate is now available with a gear lever and a clutch to satisfy customer clamour.

Toyota GR86 history

The GT86 that preceded the GR86 wasn’t perfect, far from it. I can’t think of another sporty coupe that blurred the line between fun and frustration so expertly. But in a strange way, the perceived shortcomings – the need to rev given the naturally aspirated 2-litre flat-four motor’s paucity of low and mid-range torque, the raw and gravelly engine note, the unyielding ride over less than billiard table smooth tarmac, the rather spartan interior – added some characterful gnarl to an otherwise pristine front engine/rear drive concept, albeit one strategically hobbled in the rubberwear department to generate more entertainment at lower speeds. Toyota’s much loved Sir Skid-a-lot playbook.