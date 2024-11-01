Toyota GR86 Fast Fleet test – three months in the budget sports coupe

In fact, something about this feeling that it imparted, aided by its size, weight (just 1276kg) and simplicity (manual gearbox, natural aspiration, passive dampers), frequently cast my mind back to driving quick cars from 25 or 30 years ago. The GR86 is objectively superior to them all in every respect, no doubt, but it captures their spirit, without the flaws. Where so many modern driver’s cars can feel so bloody serious, the GR86 is just out for some good ol’ carefree fun.

And when you’re not driving for fun? I had wondered if those same ingredients and characteristics might make it hard work to live with, but in fact that never came to bear. It was always comfortable, helped by its relatively relaxed ride quality, and was big enough inside not to feel claustrophobic. There was also a surprisingly good amount of luggage space, thanks to some pointless ‘plus two’ rear seats that could be folded flat to increase the load area. And at motorway speeds the flat-four would step into the background, emitting a distant bassy drumming sound while simultaneously delivering just shy of 40mpg. I wouldn’t go as far as to call the GR86 a mini grand-tourer, but I tackled a couple of five-hour journeys in it and didn’t find it unusually tiring or tiresome.

So much to like, then, but there were some black marks. Even towards the end of our three months with GY72 RNZ, I still found it required far too much of my concentration to pull away from a standstill with passenger-pleasing levels of smoothness, particularly when the engine wasn’t fully warmed up. (Conversely, my heel-and-toe technique had never been more consistent, thanks to pedal positions, weights and responses that suited me to a tee.) The reach of the dipped headlights seemed inadequate on unlit roads, so cancelling full beam for oncoming traffic usually had to be accompanied by a drop in speed to around 50mph. The windscreen on our car had a horizontal ripple that was an annoying distraction for shorter drivers (but was thankfully just below my eye-line). The handy gear indicator at the centre of the instruments would occasionally go AWOL without any obvious explanation. The creaking of the seatbelt in the leather retaining hoop on the top corner of the seat was a frequent source of irritation. And I was reminded of the folly of black wheels after RNZ’s rear-left brushed against a rock hiding in a grass verge, leaving an exposed-metal scuff that would have been barely noticeable on a silver alloy but was a glaring carbuncle when set against black. (A mobile technician from ‘Revive!’ magicked the offending mark away for £108.)