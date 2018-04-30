When Audi first squeezed a turbocharged five-cylinder engine under the bonnet of a TT back in 2009, two flashpoints in the firm's history combined to create what should have been an instant icon: the TT RS. Except things didn't quite turn out that way, and the competent but numb TT RS never delivered on the promises of that glorious engine.

Fast forward to the Mk3 TT and here was a car that proved to be a more appropriate home for it. With the TT RS (and the TT model line as a whole) having now been put out to pasture, in its final outing, the primal thrill of the five-pot motor was finally backed up by a higher level of focus from the rest of the car. With that, the TT RS went out on its best form.

A mid-life revision in 2019 brought updates to the powertrain to comply with emissions regulations, but by-and-large, the TT RS recipe remained unchanged from its launch in 2016. It might not be as natural, flexible or rewarding a sports car as the recently departed Porsche Cayman. Nor is it anywhere near as light, delicate or tactile as the Alpine A110. But it’s stylish, beautifully put together, fast, capable and features one of the most distinctive combustion engines you’ll find this side of the supercar class.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights