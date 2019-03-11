Alpine A110 review

17 Evo rating Price from £54,490 Nimble, engaging, sophisticated and distinctive, it’s all the sports car we should ever need Ultimate body control at and over the limit can be problematic

The Alpine A110 has been a fixture in the sports car class for a few years now, having transcended its troubled birth to become a new standard of excellence thanks in large part to its lightness, deftness and satisfying fluidity. There have been other lightweight, aluminium-intensive, mid-engined sports cars during the last 25 years. The 21st-century Alpine A110 is not a revolutionary car. But it is a brilliant one – and a significant one in that its existence at all is a bit of a miracle, making it one of our top 25 cars of the last 25 years. Born from an initial collaboration between Renault and Caterham (then owned by Tony Fernandes) 11 years ago, and driven by the enthusiasm of then Renault COO Carlos Tavares, the reborn A110 was besieged with setbacks before it could turn a wheel: the partnership with Caterham ended predominantly because the latter didn’t have enough money to continue with the project; Renault went it alone but when Tavares left the company (now heading up Stellantis, via PSA Group), CEO Carlos Ghosn (now reportedly in Lebanon, reputedly via a double-bass case) was widely considered to be rather less emotionally attached to the project. Nonetheless it made production, perhaps because it would have cost more money to cancel than conclude it by that stage, only for an early car to burn to the ground during filming for Top Gear, requiring a last-minute internal investigation to analyse and fix the problem.

And the A110’s ride, handling and overall feel are sublime: just enough power, just enough performance, not too much weight and not too much grip or suspension stiffness (in standard, base specification, at least: other versions add poke to the 1.8-litre turbo engine shared with the Mégane RS, and aggression to the suspension, but for many the base car is the most charming driving experience). Yes, it would be nice if it had a manual gearbox and a more characterful engine, but no matter: it’s a magical car. And one akin to a ’60s sports car not only in the way it looks, but the way it drives too. It’s a modern classic in every sense of the term. 17 Alpine A110: in detail Engine, gearbox and technical highlights - Four-cylinder unit is sweet-revving and eager, and the twin-clutch transmission has sharpened up

Performance and 0-62mph time - Low weight philosophy and short gearing means the rasping turbo four delivers strong straight-line punch. It's smooth and responsive too

Ride and handling - Alpine follows Lotus's lead by combining supple ride with agility. It gives the car a distinctive feel, but can feel scrappy at the limit

MPG and running costs - Low weight pays dividends at the pumps, the Alpine getting close to its official figures on a run. Also means less wear and tear on consumables

Interior and tech - Material and build quality is generally good, if not exceptional, but the A110's technology lags behind that of Porsche and BMW

Design - No matter which way you look at it, the compact and retro-infused A110 looks stunning. A thoroughly modern design, but those in the know will spot the retro cues

Price, specs and rivals

A110 prices have gently been rising over the years, but not quite to the extent of its rivals, making it look like something of a low-key bargain in 2024. The base model starts at £54,490 – an impressive price considering the amount of bespoke engineering that's gone into the project. Admittedly, the more powerful Porsche 718 Cayman does start a few hundred pounds below at £51,800, but throw in a PDK transmission (+£2199) and it's the more expensive car.