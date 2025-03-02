It was the question on all of our lips. At the reveal of Alpine's A390_β concept crossover last year, company execs gave a presentation explaining how the new Nissan Ariya-based EV would, in Alpine’s words, ‘transform into a racing beast like the A110’ and drive like a lightweight sports car. Hmm. For a car that could weigh as much as 1900kg in production form, that would take some doing. Then one journo simply asked, ‘But how can a heavy four-door electric car drive like an A110?’ A moment of silence from the Alpine execs as they figured out how to tackle that particular question.

Sovany Ang, vice president for product performance, stepped up. She explained that though the A390 wouldn’t be a lightweight car per se (she wouldn’t disclose an exact kerb weight), it could be engineered to feel like one. This would be possible through tri-motor active torque vectoring, floor-mounted batteries for a low centre of gravity, and a heavily modified platform to counteract the effects of the A390’s mass and make it dynamic to drive. We’ve seen how effective these tools can be in other EVs, but the A110 comparison still seemed like quite a stretch.

But perhaps not for the A290, which isn’t a lardy crossover but a compact, sensibly packaged electric hot hatch based on the new Renault 5. We’ve followed its development closely, from when it was unveiled in concept form in 2023, to a cold-weather test of a prototype and a first drive of a production car late last year. From the moment it was announced, there was plenty to be excited about – this was a fast EV that wouldn’t cost the earth, wasn’t all about wild acceleration and, most importantly, wasn’t another two-ton-plus SUV. It also promised, like the A390, to offer elements of A110 magic in a more practical, accessible package, to the extent that the sports car was used as a benchmark for the A290’s major controls and general driving feel.