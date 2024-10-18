Renault 5 2024 review - fun EV hatch with some of the original's spirit

The vibrancy continues inside. Our top-spec test car gets closest to the designer’s ideal with yellow recycled fabric and yellow piping and stitching splashed across the seats, door cards and dash. The seats are absolutely fabulous, looking like a modern interpretation of the mad, Gandini-designed 5 Turbo buckets, with prominent bolsters (a feature across the range, and something the old Renault brochures once proudly boasted as having a Petale design) and an H-shaped graphic also referencing the seats in the Turbo.

A blocky digital instrument and Google-based infotainment display is hardly novel in 2024 but could be considered a callback to the Turbo’s dash pod, though the original never got a ChatGPT-powered digital assistant called ‘Reno’ – which we assume is pronounced as per the actor from Ronin, but with the infotainment set to English, introduces itself like the city in Nevada. The padded area in front of the passenger (leatherette here, a denim-style material on other trims) is a more direct reference to the original’s ridged dashboard, and if you’re being generous, the steering column-mounted gear selector (which can be personalised with various 3D-printed designs) might be called a descendent of the earliest 5’s dashboard-mounted gear lever.

Even ignoring the look, first impressions are pretty good. You feel a little perched even with the seat adjusted low, but that’s been a feature of Renault hatches, hot or otherwise, for a while. But the seats are supportive, the fabric feels great, and good height and reach adjustment for the wheel ensures there’s no bother finding a decent driving position, though with the seat set for my 5ft 8in, space for those behind is already getting tight. That column-mounted shifter makes the right-hand side of the wheel feel a touch busy, and more than once I set the wipers to full monsoon rather than selecting Drive. But, being an EV, this is about the extent of your interaction with it.

Perhaps because the Five is front-drive only, Renault has programmed some build-up into the way it steps off the mark. There’s not the neck-snap you get from some electric cars, but there’s enough torque to give your hands something to do if you accelerate hard from rest or out of a tight corner. It’ll spin its wheels on damp surfaces, or out of junctions and hairpins too, so it has its moments of hot-hatch yobbery, and feels good for its claimed eight-second 0-62mph time.