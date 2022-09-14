The £135,000 Renault 5 Turbo 3E is the most expensive hot hatch ever

Inside, you’ll find elements from existing cars (a steering wheel borrowed from the Alpine A290 and the R5’s dual display panel, for example) baked into a redesigned cabin architecture. There’s a new dashboard, door cards with fabric pulls and a high central tunnel sprouting a vertical handbrake lever.

The seats are carbon buckets with six point harnesses, and the driver is presented with a digital dash display that mimics the original 5 Turbo’s square dial pack. You also get a boost button marked OV (for overtake) on the wheel, as well as a switch to cycle between four regen modes and a button to change from Snow, Regular, Sport, Race and the aforementioned drift mode. Being a strict two seater, the Turbo 3E features netting and a half cage behind the seats, and a surprisingly generous luggage area (made possible by the compact in-wheel motors).

The £135,000 (including VAT) figure is described by Renault as an ‘introductory price’, which suggests there is headroom for expensive customisation and a suite of options to choose from. The so-called ‘dedicated reservation system’ that goes live today is where buyers will start their R5 Turbo 3E ownership journey, which involves completing a form and selecting their preferred dealer. That dealer will then contact them to make an appointment at their nearest showroom, where they’ll sign a reservation form and place a deposit (though what the deposit figure will be is unknown). Priority delivery slots will be allocated to the first 500 signatories, who will be able to pay extra for their preferred numbered car from the 1980-car run.

Come early 2026, buyers will begin the final order and personalisation process. In addition to historic Renault 5 Turbo colours and racing liveries, buyers will be able to chose from a range of ‘gentleman driver’ options where specification is concerned. They can also work with Renault designers to commission their own exterior and interior liveries and decide on material and finish choices. Once the spec’s squared away, it’s a wait until the first half of 20207 before deliveries begin.

For all our hesitation around performance EVs, the Turbo 3E so far seems every bit as mad and intriguing as the original 5 Turbo – we can’t wait to drive it.