It’s unlikely Toyota Camry owners will notice the Emira’s 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine as the same base unit in their dreary saloon, and with good reason, because it remains an engine stacked with character. It’s not the most sonorous to listen to, but it’s cultured where McLaren’s V8 is gruff, hard edged where Porsche’s flat-six is silky smooth.

> Lotus Evora (2009 - 2021) – review, history and specs

It’s beginning to feel its age, though. Off the line the throttle pick-up isn’t as sharp as expected, some of which you can put down to the 1457kg kerb weight (or 1486kg, as measured on our scales). But as you step into the midrange a quick jog snaps to a furious sprint as the 394bhp Emira feels good for its 4.3-second 0-60mph time and 180mph maximum. Its performance surge tails off quicker than you might expect, the 6800rpm redline feeling a long way off, which means the six-speed manual is never far from being called into action, which is both a blessing and a hindrance.

There’s a no-nonsense physicality and mechanical feel to the shift, each up and down change requiring a very positive action from your wrist, but more often than not even giving it 100 per cent of your attention can result in a botched shift, with second to third (and down again) the stickiest – all the across the gate upshifts aren’t as instinctive as the best out there. In the Evora this powertrain blends into the background as the rest of the car demands your attention, but the superb refinement and useability of the Emira only highlights that the V6 is past its best.