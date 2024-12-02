A hybrid Lotus Emira could be on the cards

‘It still feels very fresh and exotic for its price point – that’s the secret of that formula,’ Balmer affirms. ‘Now we have the Turbo and Turbo SE models coming to the UK and Europe market, so more iterative versions are yet to come, to take us into the future.’

In a few days, the Emira lineup evolves again with the addition of the Emira Limited, the first product of its new bespoke program. But what about the V6? Well, it’s still a part of the lineup alongside the Turbo and Turbo SE in 2025 and is an enduring link with Lotus of the past, sharing as it does the 3.5-litre 2GR-FE Toyota V6 with the Evora it effectively replaced. That engine’s been in service in Lotus products since the Evora first launched in 2009. Its continued service will depend on supply from Toyota, so confirms Balmer:

‘The V6 will become a more finite defined volume the more we learn about Toyota’s intentions for that engine as well. But it’s still the hardcore, manual, supercharged sports car – it’s so special.’

Balmer hasn’t ruled out a souped-up sendoff for the supercharged Emira: ‘We’ll see what that engine can give us, but a celebration before it goes would be apt, for sure.’

We briefly touched on a big anniversary for Lotus, that’s coming up in 2026: the 50th birthday of the Esprit. It’s long been rumoured that a new-generation Esprit supercar could be born out of the bones of the Emira. While Balmer wouldn’t confirm explicitly whether a new Esprit, or a model to that effect, was on the cards, he did circle back to the potential of the Emira platform and affirmed, the Esprit would be celebrated.

‘First thing’s first, we will celebrate the milestone of the Esprit turning 50, in whatever form that takes. In terms of the future, we have the Emira platform and that’s important for us to develop, as we go through legislation changes and things like that to take it into the future. We’ll wait and see.’