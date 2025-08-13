Lotus is in trouble, but this new British sports car maker could take its place

It’s a time of turmoil at Lotus. With bleak sales figures, rumors of Hethel closing down and boss Matt Windle recently leaving the company, clearly all is not well at one of the world’s great sports car makers. But as Lotus’s future looks uncertain, new British sports car brand Longbow emerged earlier this year with a similar lightweight ethos, and has now announced that ex-Lotus, McLaren and Alpine execs will help bring its sports cars to market.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With its Speedster and Roadster EVs, Longbow is tasked with making electric sports cars appealing, which hasn’t proven easy for others so far. MG’s Cyberster has the looks and performance but is way off the pace dynamically, while Porsche’s electric 718 has had a long, drawn-out development and a delayed launch. The market doesn’t seem ready for battery-powered driver’s cars, but Longbow has a strong team of execs on board and conviction in its vision. Its senior advisors include ex-Lotus Europe boss Dan Balmer, former McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt and Michael van der Sande, who had stints at Aston Martin, Alpine and Lucid.

Longbow’s approach is different to most and refreshing for an EV manufacturer, majoring on simplicity and lightweight rather than headlining grabbing numbers. The Speedster and Roadster are designed to be engaging on the road first and foremost, and described by the company as spiritual successors to the Elise. They’ll be designed, developed and hand-built in the UK, with the Roadster (counter intuitively) taking a smooth, flowing coupe form and the Speedster almost looking like a scaled down Ferrari Monza SP2.