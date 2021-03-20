Panic over. The Porsche Cayman and Boxster aren’t going electric-only after all

It’s been over half a decade since we first heard whispers of Porsche’s all-electric Cayman and Boxster, and while it’s been confirmed that this project is still in the pipeline, the company has announced a drastic strategy shift away from an electric-only future. A launch is likely still a few years away, but it seems Porsche might just be too heavily invested in this particular project to back down.

Following an announcement during its financial reporting in September, Porsche confirmed it would be postponing the launch of incoming EVs due to a lack of growth in demand and uncertain market conditions. The biggest victim in the product shift is the upsized, 'K1' all-electric SUV that will sits above the Cayenne, which has officially been put on the back burner with internal combustion and plug-in hybrid powered models set to be the only option when the model launches in 2027. Porsche also confirmed it would continue supporting existing EVs like the Taycan and Macan, also listing its ‘future two-door sports car’ as an electric model it would be persisting with.

The announcement offered little in the way of detail, but given that lack of demand for electric vehicles was cited for the strategy change, it’s intriguing that this seems to have remained untouched – demand for an electric sports car is not booming to say the least. To combat this, Porsche has announced the news we all wanted to hear, revealing that it will also produce top-of-the-range, pure-combustion variants to sit alongside the EV – the form these will take and the platform they will be built upon is still under wraps for now.