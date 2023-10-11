The question of exactly what will power the next generation Mazda MX-5 has been largely unanswered and up in the air for some time. Will it be combustion? Will it be hybrid? Will it be electric with a rotary range extender, or simply an EV? Even more confusingly, just as senior figures at Mazda have been talking about a petrol-powered, manual, lightweight future MX-5 that would be very much in the image of bygone iterations, patent drawings have been revealed of what an electric MX-5 could look like.

The patent, filed in late 2024 and published in April 2025, shows a two-seat roadster packed not with a piston engine and a fuel tank, but batteries and an electric motor. It’s something we thought we might never see given Hiroshima’s hesitation around electrification, particularly for its enthusiast models.

Thankfully, we don’t see a conventional skateboard architecture, of the type that is famously ill-suited to sports cars that need a driving position low-set in the chassis. Instead, with quite a novel setup, this version of an electric MX-5 would strategically position multiple battery packs around the car, centred around a main battery situated in the area we’d traditionally call the transmission tunnel.

Three separate blocks of batteries feature. Two are behind the occupants, about the size of a normal car battery and left and right of the centre line. The final one seems to be under the legs of the passenger and there’s none on the right-hand side of the car. Interestingly it’s mentioned that these batteries could either be of a more conventional lithium-ion constitution, or solid-state.