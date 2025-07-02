The 2025 Carrera 4S is an all-wheel-drive Porsche 911 without hybrid power

Porsche has revealed the new range of 911 Carrera 4S models, offering all-wheel-drive and a Targa specification in the 992.2 range for the first time without a hybrid powertrain. Indeed both AWD and the Targa bodystyle were previously only available in Carrera GTS T-Hybrid form. Now these new models combine those bodystyles with the conventional ICE powertrain of the Carrera S.

The new Porsche 911 GTS is an excellent car – possibly in contention as the best 992.2 south of the GT3 – but we can understand why buyers would be put off by the electrified element and the weight and complication it adds.

You’ve probably already worked out, there’s not a lot new to see here, with the new Carrera 4S Coupe, Cabriolet and Targa combining the petrol-only 473bhp 3-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine (with its turbos from the old GTS and intercoolers from the old 911 Turbo) and PDK transmission of the Carrera S with the AWD system first seen on the GTS, as well as Carrera S bumper designs that are distinct from the GTS. Braking power comes courtesy of the previous-generation GTS, with 408mm and 380mm discs front and rear. The Targa 4S gets standard rear-wheel steering.

Like the Carrera S, there is no manual available in the Carrera 4S models, the seven-speed still the preserve of the more driver-focused 911 Carrera T. The Carrera 4S Coupe should be good for the 0-62mph sprint in 3.3sec, identical to the Carrera 2S and just 0.3sec slower than the 534bhp GTS with its quick-spooling electrified turbocharger and e-boost.

This Carrera 4S range seems to have leapfrogged the standard Carrera 4 and indeed, there’s no word on whether the base 389bhp 911 Carrera will be getting an AWD option for the 992.2 generation.

The Carrera 4S is a popular model, with the AWD model making up around half of all Carrera S sales. An important addition to the range, then, the Carrera 4S models can be ordered now, with the Coupe starting from £127k, the Cabriolet from £137k and the Targa from £137,600. Will these be the enthusiast’s choice? No, the GT3 and to a lesser extent the Carrera T fly that flag. But they’ll surely be some of the most versatile, year-round usable 911s available.