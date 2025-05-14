Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
The most extreme Porsche 911 we’ve ever seen spied – a GT2 RS or something more?

Wild 911 prototype is much wider with a reprofiled rear end, pointing to a GT2 RS-flavoured model in the works

by: Ethan Jupp
14 May 2025
Porsche mule Nürburgring front7

A new prototype Porsche 911 has been spied lapping the Nürburgring, with much wider arches, extreme aero and a turbocharged soundtrack. Though a new 911 GT2 RS hasn’t been confirmed as on the way, exactly what else this mystery model could be is up for debate. 'Your guess is as good as mine,' were the words of the Porsche representative we approached for comment.

The car we see here looks closely related to the current GT3 RS. Indeed from afar, you might be hard pressed to tell the difference and assume it’s the facelift for that car. Look to the rear however and the familiar GT3 RS rump with its central twin exhausts, has been swapped out for a heavily cladded, prototype bumper, with a separated exhaust setup. 

You’ll also note the massive extra body width via crude arch extensions at the rear, as well as a subtle widening at the front. Surely then, this is more than the updated GT3 RS that’s due for a reveal over the next 12 months. It could of course, be a powertrain mule for something entirely different.

Porsche mule Nürburgring rear7

If it is a GT2 RS, we’re a little early in the second-generation 992’s life to be seeing indications of its arrival, given the rarified model is traditionally used as a generational sign-off, per the last 991 and 997 generations. That being said, the latest 911 GT3 did arrive earlier than is traditional in the 992.2’s life, due to prior demand for the model.

The 991 GT2 RS in 2017 saw out the 991 generation of 911, while the 997 GT2 RS, along with the 997 GT3 RS 4.0, waved off the 997 generation 911 in 2010 and 2011. Porsche hasn’t used the GT2 badge on its own since the 997.1 of 2008, which followed the 996 GT2 of 2002 and the 993 GT2 of the 1990s, which itself began life as simply the 911 GT.

The GT2 RS on its last two appearances has served as the most powerful, most extreme version of its respective generation of 911. This prototype certainly seems to be for a model of that nature. Whatever it is, it’s sure to sport some mind-bending stats.

Could this mystery 911 have over 800bhp?

Porsche mule Nürburgring side7

We’ll be able to better estimate the kind of power figures to expect from whatever this model turns out to be, once the 992.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S has broken cover. Rumours have it the imminent next iteration of Porsche’s everyday supercar will have over 700bhp and employ the hybrid tech first seen in the 992.2 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid.

That car employs a single turbocharger with an e-motor between the turbine wheel and compressor to eliminate lag and the need for a wastegate. It allows full boost to arrive in just 0.8 seconds by comparison to the 3 seconds it took the old car. The 3.6-litre engine works with a small e-motor between the transmission and engine to produce a total of 536bhp – yes, more power than the aforementioned 997 GT2 and the 991.2 911 Turbo, for reference. The new 992.2 Turbo S is expected to employ two of these turbochargers, with any more extreme model in the image of the GT2 RS, sure to run a further development of such a mill.

The last 991.2 Porsche 911 GT2 RS sported 691bhp, which was up 119bhp compared to the 991.2 911 Turbo S. Assuming a similar power bump over the the next 911 Turbo S, we’ll be looking at a dealer-sold, road-legal Porsche 911 with over 800bhp.

Handling and downforce

Porsche mule Nürburgring rear7

Such potency would explain the enormously widened rear arches that could house wider wheels and tyres. For reference, the current 992.1 GT3 RS has 335-section rear tyres as is. This car will will also have an updated specification of the incredibly advanced, configurable chassis setup that first debuted on the current GT3 RS, which has eight-way adjustability of the bump and rebound, as well as the lock-up characteristics of the e-diff and the level of traction and stability assistance. 

Aero will figure in too, with a more extreme derivation of whatever improvements Porsche is set to make to the GT3 RS with the 992.2. For reference, the current car is good for 860kg at 177mph (without the rear wing stalled), while the Manthey Racing upgrade kit boosts that to 1000kg at the same speed, without adding drag.

When and how much?

When could we expect to see this mystery 911 unveiled, whether it’s a GT2 RS or not? More guessing games, we’re afraid. We’ve yet to see the 992.2 911 Turbo and Turbo S (they’re due imminently) or the 992.2 911 GT3 RS (expected next year). Whatever this is, if it is anything, it’s not arriving any earlier than 2027.

