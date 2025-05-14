A new prototype Porsche 911 has been spied lapping the Nürburgring, with much wider arches, extreme aero and a turbocharged soundtrack. Though a new 911 GT2 RS hasn’t been confirmed as on the way, exactly what else this mystery model could be is up for debate. 'Your guess is as good as mine,' were the words of the Porsche representative we approached for comment.

The car we see here looks closely related to the current GT3 RS. Indeed from afar, you might be hard pressed to tell the difference and assume it’s the facelift for that car. Look to the rear however and the familiar GT3 RS rump with its central twin exhausts, has been swapped out for a heavily cladded, prototype bumper, with a separated exhaust setup.

You’ll also note the massive extra body width via crude arch extensions at the rear, as well as a subtle widening at the front. Surely then, this is more than the updated GT3 RS that’s due for a reveal over the next 12 months. It could of course, be a powertrain mule for something entirely different.

If it is a GT2 RS, we’re a little early in the second-generation 992’s life to be seeing indications of its arrival, given the rarified model is traditionally used as a generational sign-off, per the last 991 and 997 generations. That being said, the latest 911 GT3 did arrive earlier than is traditional in the 992.2’s life, due to prior demand for the model.