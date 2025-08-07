It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that the 911 Carrera T is our favourite current 911 that’s not got a GT3 badge affixed to its rump. Happily, they’re already being discounted, with this car featuring a sturdy £9222 discount, taking it down to £115,590.

Why is it a favourite? For a kickoff it’s the only other manual Porsche 911 (than the GT3) you can have now, given that option has been nixed from Carrera and Carrera S price lists. It’s also now a proper six-speed, rather than the seven-speeder of old.

It’s lighter, with thinner glass and reduced sound insulation and has a more purposeful chassis setup, with 10mm lower suspension with PASM and retuned anti-roll bars. Obviously, it’s rear-wheel drive only but crucially, benefits only from the basic 911 Carrera’s 389bhp and 332lb ft of torque – power you can really use on the road. Downsides? The Carrera T's ride will feel a little tough for some.

All expectations were that even in the current climate, the Carrera T would be the one among all the Carreras to do the traditional 911 thing and sell well while holding strong residuals. It’s too early to tell if used values will hold up but if you’re buying new, like the Carrera, Carrera S and GTS, the T is already being offered with reductions.

So, onto the exact car in question. Offered by Porsche Centre High Wycombe this white example comes with the Gentian blue exterior accent package, with stickers, wheels, badges and engine slats in the highlight colour. Among a range of desirable options it includes the sports design exterior package, HD matrix LED lights and a Bose surround sound system.

Total original price when first listed in May, £124,812. Now reduced by 7 per cent, to £115,990 or otherwise known, around 590 quid more than you’d pay to order a bog standard Carrera T new. Why the discount? We’re unsure but as has often been the case – especially around the perplexing popularity of SUVs – we’re sometimes not perfectly in tune with the desires of buyers. To us, this is almost the perfect modern 911. To others, maybe even £115k sounds like a lot for a car with ‘only’ 389bhp.