Porsche 911 Carrera (992.2) 2025 review – is the most basic 911 the sweet-spot?

When the 992.2 GTS – the first ever hybrid 911 – launched last year, the revised Carrera was ushered in behind it without much fanfare. All the talk was about the GTS’s (brilliantly executed) e-motor and electric turbo combination, and its new 3.6-litre flat-six engine – technology that will no doubt find a home in other 992.2s. The new Carrera, on the other hand, is a minor revision of the 992 we know well – and didn’t completely fall for when we first drove it five years ago, it must be said. Highly competent but wider at the hips and heavier than the 991, some of the intimacy and tactility of the driving experience, the essential 911 character, had been lost. Some even accused it of feeling like a Panamera coupe.

Having tested it on some of the UK's greatest driving roads in all manner of conditions, it’s hard to imagine anyone climbing out of the 992.2 Carrera and making that comparison. It feels like a proper sports car. Not the kind that leaves you buzzing and breathless after a good drive, but a purpose-built tool that’s been honed to a high level in every respect. The strange thing is, not a great deal has changed in the ‘dot two’ transformation – at least from what Porsche is letting on. Power still comes from a non-hybrid 3-litre flat-six, revised with twin-turbos from the outgoing GTS and an intercooler from the Turbo. Emissions have been reduced yet power is up slightly to 389bhp (+9bhp), and torque remains at 332lb ft. That isn’t a great deal in today’s world of 400bhp-plus AMG A-classes, but 911s have a habit of making every scrap of power count. Porsche hasn’t detailed any chassis modifications, but there are sure to be some minor tweaks and calibration changes.

The design has been tightened up, too, with new bumpers leaving the Carrera looking tauter and a little less bloated at the rear, like it’s been frequenting the squat rack. It looks right at home tucked up in a lay-by in a glorious Welsh valley, although the staggered 20/21-inch Fuchs-style alloys are a bit of a retro pastiche and leave huge open spaces between the spokes for a clear view of the suspension (still MacPherson strut front, multi-link rear, with PASM adaptive dampers). As we’ll find out, the big wheels also give the 992 a fiddly low-speed ride – the standard 19/20-inch combination is probably a better bet.