> TVR Sagaris (2005 - 2006): Blackpool's best saved 'til last

As time passed, depositors walked away, the loans made by the different entities in Wales were called in and costs continued to rise as legislation forced fundamental changes to the original Griffith concept. Edgar even talked about TVR looking for other options to the Ebbw Vale factory to build the Griffith in. Which went down well in South Wales.

Then there are the other factors that signal the end of TVR’s resurrection. The original plan to use Gordon Murray’s iStream chassis technology to build the Griffith was a sound one, but in 2023 Forseven (who recently merged with McLaren) acquired Gordon Murray Technologies and with it the rights to iStream, leaving TVR without a platform to build any of its cars on.

Not that it had anywhere to build them, because at the end of 2023 it lost the right to use the factory in the Ebbw Vale. Although it did announce days later it would open its first brand centre at Thruxton circuit in Hampshire. That hasn’t happened either. Nothing has since, beside the aforementioned departures, slack time keeping from the accountants and the MOT expiring on the loan Griffith.

TVR is a brand that has tugged at the heart strings of many a car enthusiast since its birth in 1947. Like all low-volume British sports car companies, it enjoyed incredible highs with magnificent products and disastrous lows (despite the products still impressing). Under Peter Wheeler’s ownership it established itself as a top tier competitor in the sports car arena that genuinely worried, and certainly got under the skin of Porsche and others. That passion, support and love for TVR remains today. Its cars are firmly established as icons from an era few will forget.

> Best British cars – the finest driver’s cars to come out of Great Britain

Eight years on from its latest rebirth we’re calling it: TVR is, with regret and great sadness, dead. Unfortunately for those who want TVR to be alive and kicking today, there's more chance of the Monty Python parrot coming back to life than there is of a new Griffith making production. Trust us, we wish this wasn’t the case.