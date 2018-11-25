Best British cars – the finest driver’s cars to come out of Great Britain

It affirms that the supercars of today really are faster than the hypercars of yesterday.

The 750S sets benchmarks for raw pace and technical acumen but also raw thrills and interactivity. The 720S that preceded it was McLaren shaking off any stylistic conservatism with a jaw-dropping design, and while the 750S is more of the same visually, it now has a shot of 765LT-style aggression in its DNA.

In an age of hybridised and electric rivals, the 750S is the consummate supercar.

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin’s post-VH era of sports cars and GTs has shown so much promise but some of these models have been flawed in key areas, from ergonomics to dynamics and sometimes even in terms of style. Not everyone got on with the Vantage of 2018, on all those fronts.

The new Vantage, a development of that car, is a total debug. More than that, the Vantage is now on a level of form that puts it next to supercars, rather than sports cars.

Nevermind that it’s arguably the prettiest Vantage since the original V12 of 2009, it’s also one of the most transparent and engaging to drive, while also being one of the most powerful.

That it follows in the footsteps of the slightly undercooked 2022 V12 Vantage is if anything confusing, given the new car is on another realm of capability in terms of deploying its 656bhp potency. Absolute power doesn’t corrupt absolutely if harnessed with the kind of capability the Vantage displays.

GMA T.50

We now come full circle with Gordon Murray’s spiritual successor to the McLaren F1: the GMA T.50. Everything he couldn’t do in the early 1990s, he wanted to do here. Everything he found in hindsight to be wrong with the F1 – even if he was the only one who saw it that way – he wanted to do right this time.

In some ways, the T.50 has been painstakingly refined – the result of a detailed audit of the F1. In others, though, it’s a totally different animal.

That Cosworth V12, which famously rounds the tachometer all the way to 12,100rpm, kicking out 656bhp along the way, has a character at full chat closer in kin to McLaren’s 1991 F1 car than its 1993 road car. Its design has more of a ‘60s-inspired sensuality – minus perhaps the fan at the rear – than the F1’s quite contemporary, modernist look. But the core tenets of the F1 are built upon and are enshrined in GMA’s motto: Driving Perfection.

The T.50, with its deftly-honed passive suspension, only partially-assisted steering, obsessively-crafted gear shift, sub-1000kg kerb weight and cacophonous V12 is every bit the new standard bearer to take over from the F1.