Best hypercars 2025 – dream cars from McLaren F1 to Ferrari F80

With concerns about emissions and the march towards EVs, you might wonder whether the traditional hypercar is living on borrowed time. Indeed, you could well conclude that it has been ever since the McLaren F1 burst onto the scene, but fortunately this doesn’t seem to be the case.

Quite the contrary. There are more hypercars available on today’s market than bargain basement affordable superminis. We’ll leave you to dream up a cynical essay on wealth inequality in your own time but whether you’re in the market for a bedroom wall poster or a four-wheeled blue chip stock, or perish the thought, a car that’s thrilling to drive like no other, you’re spoilt for choice. Want a manual with a 12,100rpm V12? Right this way, to the GMA T.50. Want the fastest accelerating car in the world that makes zero noise? That’ll be the 2078bhp Rimac Nevera R. Want a Le Mans prototype for the road? The Aston Martin Valkyrie is for you.

And there are so many more waiting in the wings, with the McLaren W1 and Aston Martin Valhalla set to join the new Ferrari F80, as well as the rumbling V16 Bugatti Tourbillon. For now though, these are the very best hypercars in the world that we’ve driven.

Best hypercars

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Power: 1139bhp

0-62mph: <3sec

Top speed: 220mph

When Aston Martin announced its intentions with the Valkyrie in 2016, the motoring world just about stopped in its tracks. We’ve seen game-changing hypercars before, but the Valkyrie appeared to be orders of magnitude more ambitious and more capable than anything that had gone before. Its Cosworth-derived 6.5-litre V12 pairs with a hybrid system to generate 1139bhp on its way to an 11,000rpm rev limit, with an initial projected weight figure of just over a ton. But these raw numbers are a very small part of the Valkyrie story.