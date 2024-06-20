As Bugatti Tourbillion customers begin to spec their exclusive 1775bhp €3.8 million hypercars Bugatti has revealed a motorsport-themed ‘Équipe Pur Sang’ configuration as one possible personalisation option. It pays homage to what the company calls the ‘Tourbillion’s incomparable performance and Bugatti’s motorsport history.’

While no two Tourbillion’s will likely leave the factory with identical spec sheets the Équipe Pur Sang option – literally translated as ‘Thoroughbred Team’ – features aerodynamic revisions in the form of a front splitter and a bespoke rear wing with small endplates to improve aero efficiency. These are paired with a revised rear diffuser that’s said to improve downforce.

If the standard – if there is such a thing when talking about a multi-million-pound hypercar – Tourbillion’s partially hidden quad oblong exhausts don’t signify the car’s prodigious power output then the Équipe Pur Sang addresses that with a new eight-exhaust pipe configuration. The wheels are new too, 20-inches at the front and 21-inches at the rear, and feature long thin spokes that have been designed to reduce turbulence and enhance airflow to the rear radiator for an eight per cent increase in cooling.

Inside Bugatti has equipped the Équipe Pur Sang with a performance seat option for improved lateral support and these are swathed in black Alcantara with red detailing while the rest of the cockpit is treated to Black Poli trim parts and what it terms the medium carbon interior package.