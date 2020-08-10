Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Porsche 911 (992.1, 2018-2024) – the 911 of the digital age

The 992.1-generation 911 took time to reveal its character, but it departs Porsche’s lineup as a sports car with enormous breadth and ability

by: Jordan Katsianis
13 Sep 2024
911 Carreras – front action50
Evo rating
  • Impressive powertrains; chassis; response and tactility of controls
  • You need to push it too hard to find the joy

It feels like only yesterday that the 992.1-generation Porsche

911 first launched. In late 2024, it’s coming up for six years old, with a fully fleshed-out range of derivatives and special editions, from the Carreras and Turbos in full production, to the track-focused GT3 and GT3 RS, to the weird, wonderful and ultra-limited Dakar, 911 S/T and Sport Classic. 

As ever, just as the RS of a 911 generation finds its footing, the range faces a shakeup, as the 992.2 looks to take over by the end of the year. In GTS T-Hybrid form, it brings innovative hybridity and a new dimension of performance and personality for this generation of 911. But for the GTS to run, first the 992.1 had to walk and indeed, the new car had fine foundations from which to build, in those of the 992.1. In retirement, it will remain the evergreen sports car that boasted near-supercar-baiting performance.

Over the years, the 911 has grown in size and capability, culminating thus far in the positively voluminous 992. Some of its defining character has been ironed out of the package, but get it on a twisting road or a race track and there’s no doubting its provenance. Yes, it’s heavier than the 991-generation model it replaced, but then the 992 is also much more advanced. Its architecture is more aluminium-intensive, it features wider tracks and its turbocharged engines have been fettled for even more power and torque.

More reviews

Reviews

Its styling is another gentle evolution: bulkier in some areas but smoother in others, and the cabin has undergone a more comprehensive transformation, with new interfaces and a contemporary, but still distinctively 911 character.

So if you’re after a 2+2 sports car there’s almost certainly a 992 to suit. And with such diversity between the Carreras, Turbo S and hardcore GT models, the 911 is desirable as ever.

911 Carreras – rear action50

Porsche 911 in detail

  • Engine, gearbox and technical details Engine range comprises a pair of turbocharged 3-litre flat-sixes, with either an eight-speed PDK or no-cost option seven-speed manual
  • Performance and 0-60 time the 992.1 is a properly quick car, with even the base Carrera taking just 4secs to reach 62mph
  • Ride and handling Still feels like a proper 911, but only delivers those familiar sensations when you’re driving hard
  • MPG and running costs Expect MPG in the low 30s on a cruise, and a tank range of 350-400 miles
  • Interior and tech – The 992’s cabin struck a nice balance between analogue and digital, with a noticeable jump in quality, comfort, fit and finish.
  • Design Can look bulky from some angles, but overall the new 911 perfectly pairs the model’s classic proportions with some slick surfacing and modern details
Porsche 911 Carrera S red interior50

Prices, specs and rivals

The 992 represented a fairly serious jump in pricing compared to previous generations, but inflation and strong demand has encouraged those prices to keep rising since its 2019 debut. As a result, few Porsche 911 992s left dealerships for under £100,000 – serious money for a sports car.

The basic Carrera was priced very little under £100,000. Indeed, the 992.2 that takes its place starts from £99,800. The four-wheel drive Carrera 4 added an extra £5000 to the price, while the more driver-focussed Carrera T commanded £105,000+. For the Carrera S, no less than £110,000 would do. All these models featured a turbocharged 3-litre flat-six, with the Carrera S receiving a power uplift from 380bhp to 444bhp and more standard kit. The Carrera S and T also had a seven-speed manual gearbox as a no-cost option.

Topping the Carrera range were the GTS models, again with or without a manual transmission and all-wheel drive. The GTS cost from £122,000 and £128,000 in rear and four-wheel drive forms respectively. In addition to the bespoke styling additions, they also came with the forged centre-lock wheels from the Turbo S and a power bump to 473bhp, with the same engine seeing use in the Dakar off-road special.

All of these models except the Carrera T were available as a convertible for an additional £10,000, or a Targa in four-wheel drive form. The Targa swapped the folding fabric roof for a moveable centre section that hides under a large wraparound glass tonneau, recalling original 911 Targa from 1966. Of these models, a 911 Carrera 4 GTS Targa was the most expensive at £138,000+.

Porsche 911 Targa 4S rear50

From here, the GT3 range kicked off at £146,400 for both the standard model and Touring, with the RS coming in at a more serious £192,600. Of course, with all GT3s, they often undercut most rivals on price, but the issue isn’t so much the cost rather their availability. The 911 S/T, a limited-run GT3-based special, jumped in price significantly.

The 911 Turbo and Turbo S featured their own wide body and all-wheel-drive system, and were only available with an eight-speed PDK. They were priced from £159,100 and £180,600, respectively, and came in convertible body styles, too. The run-out 50 years model costs £200,600. The Sport Classic limited-run model used the 911 Turbo as its basis, pairing it with a manual and rear-wheel-drive. The Dakar as above, used GTS mechanicals. Both were very specialised in their own ways and cost from £214,200 and £173,000.

Of course, Porsche’s legendary options list means that all these prices can go into the stratosphere with certain boxes ticked. From performance-enhancing features to upgraded tech, to special bodywork and Paint-to-Sample colour options, there were plenty of ways to make your 992 OTR price balloon.

With such a wide range, specific rivals are difficult to pin down other than to say any high-performance car from around £75k right up to full-house, track-honed supercars can be cross shopped. At its lowest levels, cars like the Lotus Emira, BMW M4 or even an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio could be considered a Carrera rival, while everything from the new Aston Martin Vantage, the McLaren Artura and Bentley Continental GT V8 to a Ferrari Roma could be compared to the Turbo S.

Porsche 911 Carrera S road rear50

Convertible-specific rivals for the open-top 911s include the new AMG-designed Mercedes SL, and while it is a little more laid-back, it’s hardly a Bentley Continental GT Convertible in terms of comfort or opulence. Porsche does it better if you're looking for thrills. 

The GT3 and GT3 RS don’t have many direct competitors, but other track-honed supercars such as the Lamborghini Huràcan STO and McLaren 765LT are where you need to be to even get close to the performance available. Likewise the Sport Classic and S/T are more or less peerless, though the obvious comparison for the Dakar is the rough and ready Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato.

In the pages of evo, the 911 has sidled up against many of these rivals in all its forms, but one of the greatest takeaways from all those tests was the impressive variety the range can offer. This variability, plus its everyday usability, makes the 911 very difficult to beat, even if flashier rivals are faster or more exciting.

For individual reviews of each Porsche 911 variant, click on the links below:

