Porsche 911 (992.1, 2018-2024) – the 911 of the digital age

It feels like only yesterday that the 992.1-generation Porsche

911 first launched. In late 2024, it’s coming up for six years old, with a fully fleshed-out range of derivatives and special editions, from the Carreras and Turbos in full production, to the track-focused GT3 and GT3 RS, to the weird, wonderful and ultra-limited Dakar, 911 S/T and Sport Classic.

As ever, just as the RS of a 911 generation finds its footing, the range faces a shakeup, as the 992.2 looks to take over by the end of the year. In GTS T-Hybrid form, it brings innovative hybridity and a new dimension of performance and personality for this generation of 911. But for the GTS to run, first the 992.1 had to walk and indeed, the new car had fine foundations from which to build, in those of the 992.1. In retirement, it will remain the evergreen sports car that boasted near-supercar-baiting performance.

Over the years, the 911 has grown in size and capability, culminating thus far in the positively voluminous 992. Some of its defining character has been ironed out of the package, but get it on a twisting road or a race track and there’s no doubting its provenance. Yes, it’s heavier than the 991-generation model it replaced, but then the 992 is also much more advanced. Its architecture is more aluminium-intensive, it features wider tracks and its turbocharged engines have been fettled for even more power and torque.