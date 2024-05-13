Aston Martin Vantage 2024 review – the best Aston in years

It gets better with speed, however: the quicker you go, the more lithe and supple the Vantage becomes. As the roads climb into remote hills, they become all but deserted, bar the scudding shadows of birds of prey wheeling above. The tarmac here is smoother too, and as we up our pace, I find myself clicking the drive mode dial to Sport+ to firm the dampers up slightly and further tighten the Vantage’s already deft body control. Tackling these roads’ long, well-sighted bends at speed, you feel the car settle and squat slightly in the first phase of the corner, before adopting a stable pose. A controllable one, too. Front-end grip is mighty, and the rear follows beautifully. If space, vision and desire allow, you can also steer the car on the throttle.

I’d worried that the new, gargantuan power output might actually be the undoing of the Vantage rather than the making of it. Not because it would make it a wild animal to drive, but because I wondered if Aston might need to limit its torque delivery to keep the Vantage tamed. Driving the DB12 Volante recently (in admittedly un-grippy weather conditions), it often felt as if its slightly greater power and identical torque output to the Vantage were being electronically damped-down; it was rarely possible to actually feel the engine’s full sweep of performance unless you turned everything off – something you might not always wish to do on the road. A less powerful car that you can truly extend on the road is often more fun than one that can’t be fully uncorked.

The Vantage is different to the DB12. Despite its Mr Universe levels of might, its malleable level of traction and clear communication mean that very often you really can put all that torque down to the road. The road in this case, admittedly, being smooth, sun-baked Spanish tarmac. New for this Vantage is multi-level traction control, with steps from 1-8 (the higher the number, the less the assistance). It’s intended for the track more than the road, but so confidence-inspiring is the handling and feedback, it feels rude not to employ it here too. In its higher numbers, it gives you a remarkable amount of movement before smoothly, almost imperceptibly, intervening.