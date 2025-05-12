Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2025 review – all-rounder Aston is a Ferrari beater

While the new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster was well underway in terms of development before new CEO Adrian Hallmark arrived at Gaydon, it does mark the beginning of his bold new product strategy. And bold is what Aston Martin needs to be. Adding the Roadster to the Vantage line-up certainly broadens the model’s appeal and adds to a range that's already been expanded further with the Vantage S. That joins the new DBX S and will be joined by an upgraded variant of the DB12 that's been spied testing) in short order. Aston's not going full 911, though: where Porsche thinks nothing of offering 20-plus 911 derivatives across three body styles, Aston is sticking with two bodies and two spec levels, standard Vantage and Vantage S, at least for now.

Today’s ‘regular’ Vantage is already a special car. One with a desirability factor that’s now matched with a dynamic repertoire with no excuses. The new £181,500 Roadster needs to stick to the same path. Sharing the coupe’s wheel-at-each-corner, four-square stance, the new Vantage Roadster oozes the same muscular presence, providing the contrast expected between it and the svelte, more elegant open-top DB12 Volante.

Its Z-fold eight-layer fabric roof, when raised, does mean you lose the coupe’s sleek roof-rear window-line and gain a longer rear deck area of bodywork running into the kicked-up tail. It exaggerates the Vantage’s short-wheelbase look and gives the illusion of pushing the cabin forward, too. But the car retains an aggressive advantage over Ferrari’s more sculptured Roma Spider and Porsche’s rather awkward-looking 911 Cabriolet.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights