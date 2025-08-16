As mentioned, the Vantage likes to rotate on entry but is more reluctant to break traction than the Roma. That all changes when the rain arrives and soaks roads that have been baked dry for weeks. Unexpectedly, the Aston is the more approachable car on these slippery surfaces. Creep up to the limit of front grip in a corner and when you feel the onset of slip, a gentle prod of the throttle will jink the rear out and a steady right foot will hold the angle. Of course, you can build up to it by gradually dialling down the scalable traction control. Same corner, same approach in the Roma and, although it feels a little less grippy than the Aston in the dry, it’s a bit snappier over the limit in the wet, perhaps because you need more revs to make the torque and break traction.

At heart the Vantage and Roma are quite different cars. If you really need a convertible with +2 seating there’s only one choice, but if you’re simply looking for an entertaining, high-performance convertible, you could deduce how each will feel and drive just by looking round them while they idle. On its massive wheels the Aston looks beefy, the archetypal brute-in-a-suit, and even at idle its V8 sounds thunderous. The Ferrari looks sharper, more delicate, and its flat-plane V8 idles with a light, hungry purpose. And so it is.

In many ways, the Roma is the precision tool, the clarity and response of its steering, the crisp, smooth and seamless efficiency of its dual-clutch gearbox and the wail of its high-revving V8 combining for a sharp sense of purpose. And yet even with the manettino twisted to its sportiest setting, the ride remains supple, cosseting. I understand the Roma Spider is the new Portofino and so has more of a GT brief, but there’s surely the bandwidth in the damping for firmer control in Race that would bring the ride into line with the rest of the car, without compromising comfort in other modes.

The Vantage is a big character. Not as sharp shifting, not as delicate through the wheel and not as smooth-riding as the Roma, but a hugely likeable car with a sharp, classy interior and good looks. It’s a well-rounded, refined car with big performance and engaging, capable dynamics and, unexpectedly, it has a notably more supple ride than the Vantage coupe, which is a real plus. Add in the fact that it’s impressively refined hood-up, and there isn’t much reason not to have this instead of the coupe. I wouldn’t hesitate.

Ferrari Roma Spider Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Engine V8, 3855cc, twin-turbocharged V8, 3998cc, twin-turbocharged Power 611bhp @ 5750-7500rpm 670bhp @ 6000rpm Torque 560lb ft @ 3000-5750rpm 590lb ft @ 2000-5000rpm Weight 1654kg 1730kg Power-to-weight 375bhp/ton 393bhp/ton Tyres Bridgestone Potenza Sport Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 0-62mph 3.4sec 3.6sec Top speed 199mph 202mph Basic price £210,838 £175,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 337.